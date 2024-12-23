This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha has faced public ridicule. In the past, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna criticized her father for allegedly failing to teach his children about Indian culture.

Poet and former politician Kumar Vishwas recently made controversial remarks targeting Sonakshi Sinha and her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, during a poetry event in Meerut.

His comments, perceived as a veiled critique of Sonakshi’s interfaith marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal, have sparked widespread criticism on social media for promoting misogyny and religious bias.

Remarks on Sonakshi’s Marriage

At the event, Vishwas recited verses that appeared to allude to the Sinha family’s Mumbai residence named ‘Ramayan.’ He urged parents to instil values from the Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita in their children. In an indirect jab, he said:

“Teach your children the names of Sita Ji’s sisters and Lord Ram’s brothers. Here’s a hint—make them read the Ramayana and listen to the Gita. Otherwise, even if your house is named ‘Ramayan,’ someone else might take away the ‘Shree Lakshmi’ of your household.”

A video of these comments has since gone viral, igniting debates about the appropriateness of Vishwas’ remarks.

Previous Criticism Faced by Sonakshi

This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha has faced public ridicule. In the past, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna criticized her father for allegedly failing to teach his children about Indian culture. He referenced an incident from Kaun Banega Crorepati, where Sonakshi struggled to answer a question about the Ramayana.

Khanna had said, “It’s not Sonakshi’s fault but her father’s. Why didn’t they teach their children about Indian culture? Why become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would teach kids about Sanatan Dharma.”

Both Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha strongly rebuked Khanna’s comments, prompting him to later clarify his stance.

Social Media Backlash

Vishwas’ recent statements have been met with condemnation online. Many have called out the inherent sexism and religious prejudice in his remarks. One user wrote, “She is an independent, educated woman who has chosen her own partner. For some people, women are still viewed as objects to be given away or taken.” Another commented, “And the hate continues.”

While public figures like Kumar Vishwas and Mukesh Khanna continue to target Sonakshi Sinha and her family, many have rallied in her support, highlighting the importance of respecting personal choices in marriage and life. The incident serves as a reminder of the persistent societal challenges women face, particularly when it comes to exercising independence in personal decisions.