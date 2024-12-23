Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha has faced public ridicule. In the past, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna criticized her father for allegedly failing to teach his children about Indian culture.

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

Poet and former politician Kumar Vishwas recently made controversial remarks targeting Sonakshi Sinha and her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, during a poetry event in Meerut.

His comments, perceived as a veiled critique of Sonakshi’s interfaith marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal, have sparked widespread criticism on social media for promoting misogyny and religious bias.

Remarks on Sonakshi’s Marriage

At the event, Vishwas recited verses that appeared to allude to the Sinha family’s Mumbai residence named ‘Ramayan.’ He urged parents to instil values from the Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita in their children. In an indirect jab, he said:

“Teach your children the names of Sita Ji’s sisters and Lord Ram’s brothers. Here’s a hint—make them read the Ramayana and listen to the Gita. Otherwise, even if your house is named ‘Ramayan,’ someone else might take away the ‘Shree Lakshmi’ of your household.”

A video of these comments has since gone viral, igniting debates about the appropriateness of Vishwas’ remarks.

Previous Criticism Faced by Sonakshi

This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha has faced public ridicule. In the past, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna criticized her father for allegedly failing to teach his children about Indian culture. He referenced an incident from Kaun Banega Crorepati, where Sonakshi struggled to answer a question about the Ramayana.

Khanna had said, “It’s not Sonakshi’s fault but her father’s. Why didn’t they teach their children about Indian culture? Why become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would teach kids about Sanatan Dharma.”

Both Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha strongly rebuked Khanna’s comments, prompting him to later clarify his stance.

Social Media Backlash

Vishwas’ recent statements have been met with condemnation online. Many have called out the inherent sexism and religious prejudice in his remarks. One user wrote, “She is an independent, educated woman who has chosen her own partner. For some people, women are still viewed as objects to be given away or taken.” Another commented, “And the hate continues.”

While public figures like Kumar Vishwas and Mukesh Khanna continue to target Sonakshi Sinha and her family, many have rallied in her support, highlighting the importance of respecting personal choices in marriage and life. The incident serves as a reminder of the persistent societal challenges women face, particularly when it comes to exercising independence in personal decisions.

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Filed under

bollywood kumar vishwas Shatrughan Sinha Sonakshi Sinha

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited To US

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited...

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

Entertainment

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox