Kumkum Bhagya 1 Feb Full Episode Written Updates: Munni comes to Mehra house Alia and Tanu bring Munni to the Mehra mansion, dressed up as Pragya. Alia comes up with a plan to make Pragya unconscious. Tanu follows the plan. Pragya arrives at Mehra house. Munni tries to get her inside her room.

The episode begins with Pragya asking the kids to tie Pinky to the chair. She calls Munni on her mobile. She tells her that the kids are with her. Alia is knocking on the door asking Munni to make it quick. Munni tells Pragya what they want her to do and Pragya asks her to go to the Mehra house, dressed as Pragya. Pragya takes the children along with her.

Alia brings Munni to the Mehra house. She also tells Tanu to hit Pragya on the head so that she falls unconscious. Tanu refuses to do that as she feels that Pragya might hit her back instead. Alia comes up with another plan. She gives her medicines to give to Pragya so that she falls unconscious. She explains the entire plan to Tanu while Munni eavesdrops and gets to know what they are about to do. Pragya reaches the house too. She tells Munni to take Alia upstairs through actions. When Alia comes and asks her whom was she talking to, she says that she needs to use the restroom. Alia says that she’ll accompany her to the restroom.

Meanwhile, Poorab and Abhi arrive at Sarla’s house. She is delighted to see them and tells them that Biji was missing them. Poorab and Abhi go to Biji’s room to meet her. Sarla asks them to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Tanu goes to Pragya’s room to spike her water.

Sarla gets to know that Biji had called Abhi and Poorab. Everybody devours the gajar ka halwa that Sarla has cooked. Sarla asks Abhi to tell Pragya that she has been missing her a lot.

Meanwhile, Munni says that Pragya hasn’t even gone inside. She abruptly stops midway and says that she doesn’t want to use the restroom now. She tries to divert Alia attention so that Pragya can go inside.