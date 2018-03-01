Kumkum Bhagya 1 March 2018 Full episode Live Updates: Sangram gets appointed as the cook Disha is satisfied with Sangram's interview and appoints him as the cook, unaware of his real identity. Sangram, after his work, decides to go and eavesdrop Poorab and Disha conversations but Poorab spots a shadow outside their room. When he goes to see who it was, Sangram manages to hide himself.

In the previous episode, Simonica gets the cook arrested and asks Pragya if she should get a new one from an agency she knows. Pragya agrees and she gets Sangram in disguise of a south Indian cook. Disha interviews him and Simonica tells her that he does not know how to speak in Hindi but understands Hindi.

9:00pm- Disha approves Sangram’s entry as the cook into the Mehra house. Poorab and Disha go upstairs.

9:04pm- Simonica warns Sangram about his mistakes and asks him to be careful lest his real identity would be revealed.

9:05pm- Abhi is angry with Pragya as his plan couldn’t take shape. Pragya says to herself that he has now become Fuka. Abhi hears this and comes to confront her. He asks Pragya to get his jacket and when she does, he asks her to help him wear it. They come close.

9:07pm- Poorab comes in at this moment and tells Poorab that he feels that she trusts Simonica way too much. He tells her that he feels that the cook who’s been arrested is innocent. Abhi says that Poorab might not be be right but Poorab says that he feels he must be given a chance to prove his innocence.

9:10pm- Abhi goes to work with Poorab. Everyone at the breakfast table is unhappy seeing south inidan food. Indu dadi says that Pagya will teach him to make Punjabi food too. Simonica is looking for Sangram and Mitali suggests whether he is a close relative of hers, all in good humour.

9:12pm- Disha and Poorab are in their room and Sangram eavesdrops. Poorab tells her that she must stop as Abhi would come in any moment. They enter in coy flirtatious exchanges. Seeing this, Sangram gets angry.

9:19pm- Poorab sees a shadow of someone peeping through the door, and he goes out to see who it is. Sangram manages to hide from him.

9:26pm- Pragya asks Abhi why hasn’t he left for work till now. Abhi and Pragya go to Poorab’s room to ask what the matter is. Poorab tells them about the shadow incident. Pragya wonder who is this person who’s eavesdropping everyone’s conversations.

9:28pm- Poorab asks Pragya not to get tensed as he might just be mistaken.

