Kumkum Bhagya 1 Mat 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara meets Abhi Kiyara meets Abhi at the airport and asks him to buy her new balloons as she feels he burst her old ones. Abhi and Pragya collide with each other too, but are unable to see each other. Abhi gives into Kiyara's demands as she wouldn't let him off otherwise.

In the last episode, Pragya arrives in India with King and Kiyara. They are waiting at the airport till King tends to some formalities. Abhi has come to the airport to pick up one of his relatives. Just as he comes in Pragya’s vicinity, he realises that she has come back and even she feels that Abhi is somewhere around her.

9:00pm- When Abhi’s friend asks him what the matter is, he responds by saying that she arrived. His friend asks him to go collect Dadi’s luggage from gate number five. Kiyara is hungry and Pragya goes to get her an icecream.

9:02pm- Disha comes to her room with the cake she has baked. Poorab does not even glance her a look and Disha is angry with him. He tries to pacify and her tells her that he’ll taste the cake only if she feeds him. Alia sees them in embracing each other, and asks Poorab to come to Abhi’s room.

9:07pm- Abhi is roaming around the airport looking for Dadi when his hand collides with Pragya as they cross each other. Both of them feel something and turn around to see who it is but something obstructs their view and they are unable to see each other. Pragya wonders why she thought that she crossed Abhi.

9:10pm- Meanwhile, Kiyara’s balloons fly away and she thinks Abhi burst her balloons. She asks him why he burst her balloons. She asks him to buy her new balloons but he says that had she been polite he would’ve bought her an entire store but no that she is showing him such a lot of attitude, he’ll not.

9:18pm- Kiyara says that her Dad is the best. Abhi says that he is the best and walks away. Kiyara follows him and starts pretending to cry so that everyone gathers around and Abhi is forced to buy her balloons. She tries to hold her hand and he is instantly reminded of when he was planning for a child with Abhi.

9:21pm- Kiyara mentions her likes to him and they are similar to Abhi’s likes.

9:25pm- Abhi gets her some more balloons. Pragya coms back but is unable to find Kiyara where she left her. She goes around the airport trying to look for her. Abhi tells Kiyara that she has wasted a lot of his time. Kiyara tells him that he should work on his anger and Abhi states that he would really like to meet her mother now.

