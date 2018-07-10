In the previous episode, Pragya is in Abhi’s room dressed up as a nurse. Abhi gains consciousness for a moment and falls into unconsciousness again. The doctor comes in and tells Tanu that Abhi gained consciousness. Abhi asks for Pragya and Alia denies her coming to the hospital. She makes Abhi realise that it is because of Pragya that he is in the hospital. King asks Pragya whether she went to the hospital to thank Abhi.

9:00pm- King tells Pragya that even he wanted to thank Abhi but couldn’t meet him. Instead, he met Alia. Kiyara comes in to meet Pragya and Pragya takes her back to put her to sleep again.

9:02pm- Abhi comes back to the house and Sunny comes to meet him. Seeing Sunny take care of Abhi, Alia goes away. Sunny starts crying, complaining that Poorab did not take him to the hospital to see Abhi. He asks Abhi to tell everyone not to stop him from meeting Abhi ever. Abhi asks Poorab to apologise to him too. Sunny tells Abhi that Kiyara called to thank him for saving her mom. Abhi asks him how she is doing.

9:06pm- Tanu comes to the kitchen to ask the reason why Alia is upset and came to the kitchen. She tells her she is wondering whether Abhi was hallucinating when he said he saw Pragya or whether she came in for real.

9:09pm- Pragya is putting Kiyara to sleep when Sunny calls Kiyara to inform that Abhi is alright now. When Kiyara is about to tell Pragya that it was Sunny’s chachu who saved her, King calls Pragya for some work.

9:11pm- Abhi notices Poorab is upset and asks him the reason. Poorab is reluctant to tell him the reason but Abhi starts blackmailing him emotionally. Poorab asks him why he took on so much upon him at the bank but Abhi does not tell him about Pragya. Sunny comes in and tells him that Kiyara would come and meet him the next day.

9:20pm- Next morning, Poorab comes in and asks Disha to serve Abhi’s breakfast in his room only. Alia comes in and takes the tray from Poorab’s hand. She goes to Abhi’s room. She asks why Sunny is sleeping in his room and Abhi tells her that he’d come to see him.

9:29pm- The broker calls Poorab and tells him he has shortlisted a few houses for him.

