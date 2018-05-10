Kumkum Bhagya 10 May 2018 Full Episode Written: Abhi and King go for the conference Dasi and Mitali accompany Abhi to his conference and King is accompanied by his cousin. Both are swarmed by their fans. King hopes that it goes peacefully and Alia pays people to cheer for Abhi.

In the previous episode, Kiyara’s school timings clash with King’s conference timings. He assures her that he’ll be at his best behaviour and she must go to drop Kiyara to school. Sunny does not want to go to school because of the girl who threw water at him but Abhi tells him a way to take revenge from her. Abhi has to go to the same conference as King.

9:00pm- Kiyara gets ready for school and King for his conference. His chachi comes to their suite to meet them. She and her son have come to stay with hem as she feels staying with them will make her son, Tarun, a little more responsible.

9:04pm- Kiyara leaves for school and Pragya is glad that they’ve found a relative to rely on in an unknown land. King takes Tarun along with himself to the conference.

9:05pm- Pragya gives instructions to behave properly in school and not fight with anyone. Kiyara agrees. Sunny spots Kiyara and tells Disha about her behaviour. Sunny asks her to come along and talk to her mother. They walk towards her but the school bell rings and Pragya leaves as soon as Kiyara goes into the class. Pragya has left her earring that Disha sees it, wondering that it is similar to Pragya’s.

9:09pm- Dasi wants to accompany Abhi to his conference. Mitali also wants to go along too and Abhi agrees.

9:09pm- Tarun is in awe of King and wants to become like him.

9:12pm- Dasi is excited to accompany Abhi to his conference.

9:17pm- Abhi reaches the venue and is swarmed by his fans. Mitali asks the driver to take the car through the backgate so that Dasi can go inside. King is also swarmed by his fans.

9:18pm- The class teacher introduces Kiyara to the class and asks her to go sit with him. Sunny is furious. Kiyara taunts Sunny and Sunny accepts the challenge.

9:20pm- King hopes he does not do anything wrong during the conference as this is the first time he is attending one without Pragya.

9:25pm- Reporters gather around Abhi and question him regarding the album. Dasi is proud to see Abhi reach such heights.

9:27pm- Alia gathers people to cheer for Abhi in exchange for money. Poorab comes in and listens to Alia explaining all this. He confronts her. Tarun overhears this.

9:29pm- Pragya is in a rush to reach the conference.

