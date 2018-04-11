Kumkum Bhagya 11 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya hasn't gotten Avantika arrested Pragya and Poorab haven't been able to get Avantika arrested. Avantika realises Pragya's vulnerability and decides to use it against her. Sarla tells Preeta about what she is happening between Srishti and Sameer and Preeta goes to talk to her.

In the previous episode, Pragya calls Poorab to Avantika’s house and tells him that she has found out that “Simonica” is alive.

9:00pm- Sherlyn is angry at Prithvi after seeing him and Tapsee together in the room. Prithvi tries to pacify Sherlyn but all in vain. Prithvi tells her that Tapsee got wounded and he offered her first aid.

9:04pm- Prithvi tells Sherlyn that Tapsee is crazily in love with him and satisfies his ego and Sherlyn breaks up with him, saying that even though she has done so much for him, he cannot see all the sacrifices she has made for him. Prithvi pacifies Sherlyn saying that he’ll love her all his life.

9:07pm- Pragya and Poorab are not able to catch hold of Simonica. They regret not taking any action. Poorab apologises for not being able to take any action against her. Poorab has deployed detectives near Simonica’s house to get to know the truth.

9:09pm- Avantika gets alert about Pragya’s reaction on finding her out and feels that she can take advantage of Pragya’s vulnerability.

9:18pm- Preeta comes back to her house and sees that everybody is sad and there is tension in the house. Preeta asks what the matter is. Sarla tells her that she saw Srishti and Sameer together and narrates the entire episode to Sameer. Sarla tells Srishti that she only wants to know what’s going on in her mind. Preeta tells Sarla to relax and that she’ll go on and talk to Srishti.

9:20pm- Sarla asks Biji if she is wrong and Biji supports her saying that she is right in doing whatever she is doing. Sarla tells Biji that she is tensed because she knows that Kareena does not like their family and therefore, it would be difficult for Srishti in the future.

