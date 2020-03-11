Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview: After seeing Ranbir getting engaged to Maya, Prachi worries the latter's wedding with her. She tries to convince Pragya to attend the holi party so that they can think of something to separate Ranbir and Maya. Watch Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview here:

Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview: In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw how Ranbir and Prachi’s plan to cancel the latter’s engagement with Maya fail drastically. Further, Aliya is seen worried about Rhea and her health as she is worried about Ranbir getting engaged.

At the same time, Prachi comes back home and informs Pragya about the whole incident, she also tells her that Maya’s family has invited them for the Holi party and tells Pragya that Holi would be the last chance to save Ranbir from Maya and her family. But Pragya refuses to take part in Holi celebrations.

While Ranbir’s family worries about the circumstances, Aliya asks them not to worry as they would do something to stop their wedding. Other than this, Abhi asks Vikram (Ranbir’s father) to invite Maya’s family over to their residence so that he can figure out something in order to end the drama created.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya 11 March 2020 preview:

Likewise Pragya, Abhi also refuses to take part in holi party, he says that he will come and convince Maya’s father and leave without playing holi. Meanwhile, Ranbir invites Prachi to attend the holi party organized at his house.

In the preview telecasted yesterday, Prachi is shown having a conversation with her mother Pragya and telling her that it is the last time to correct everything. She urges Pragya to attend the Holi party. Thereafter, Prachi is seen having romantic eye contact with Ranbir, then she applies color on Ranbir’s face and starts dancing.

What will happen on this holi party?

