Kumkum Bhagya 11 May 2018 Full Episode Written Episode: Abhi calls off the deal Abhi decides to call off the deal after indulging in a verbal brawl with King about bribing his fans. King is furious too and tells Pragya about his decision to call off the deal.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes to drop Kiyara for her first day at school. Sunny asks Disha to walk upto her and talk about her daughter’s bad behaviour. However, they are unable to meet. King and Abhi go for their conference. King’s assistant hears Alia bribing Abhi’s fans to cheer for him.

9:00pm- King’s assistant tells him about Alia’s plan to showcase Abhi’s popularity and King is determined to show them who the real superstar is. He goes for the conference.

9:03pm- Abhi and King face each other and are shocked and yet surprised. Abhi asks him to leave singing to him and he should only shout his throat out in the album. They indulge in bickering but are stopped by the emcee who introduces them to the audience.

9:06pm- The press conference begins and the reporter asks about the cover of the album to which Abhi says that they’ll get to know by the end of the conference. King tells the reporters that people have been bribed to cheer for Abhi.

9:09pm- Pragya enters the conference. King and Abhi begin bickering and everybody is surprised. The organiser tries to pacify them but all in vain. King calls upon Tarun to testify whom he saw taking money. Abhi’s supporters enter into a fight with King’s supporters.

9:13pm- Pragya falls down in the chaos that is created but Dasi extends help to her. She gets up and Dasi is surprised to see her. Pragya runs away before Dasi can talk to her.

9:14pm- Poorab tells Abhi that Alia did all this and Abhi shouts at Alia saying that she did all this for her ego and not for his reputation. Abhi calls off the deal and asks Alia to convey it to the organisers.

9:20pm- King meets Pragya on his way to his green room and tells him about Abhi’s business tactics. He says that he has decided that he’ll call off the deal. Pragya tries to pacify him but all in vain.

9:27pm- Dasi comes homes and tries to share her happiness with everyone but Tanu shuts her up. Dasi asks everyone to prepare for party as Pragya is about to come back. Everyone is shocked.

