Kumkum Bhagya 12 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Poorab gets injured In this episode, Poorab falls on the road, injured and semi-conscious. Sangram comes forward and tries to drag Disha away from Poorab. Disha manages to catch hold of a rod and hits Sangram and his men, warding them off. Disha manages to catch hold of a vacant car and starts driving off to the hospital. Sangram and his men follow them.

In the previous episode, Disha and Poorab go out for shopping. They stop at a flea market for the same. Sangram spots them there and decides to take revenge. He calls his men. He waits for the right moment to charge the truck towards Poorab, in an attempt to kill him and thereby, kidnap Disha. Abhi and Pragya decide to call Poorab to ask him how his day with Disha is going but the call goes unanswered.

9:00pm- Poorab falls on the road, hit by the truck, injured and unconscious. Sangram tells Bali to get hold of the truck by the time he catches hold of Disha. Disha is shocked to see Sangram at the spot.

9:03pm- Sangram drags Disha away from Poorab, while the onlookers are just standing there. Sangram kicks Poorab and drags Disha along with his own self. Poorab gathers strength to ask Sangram to stop, but all in vain.

9:06pm- Disha catches hold of a rod and starts hitting Sangram with it. She also beats up all his men who try to come and protect him. Meanwhile, the onlookers come to Disha’s aid and stand against Sangram. Disha tries to take Poorab to the hospital but Poorab is in no condition to get up and asks Disha to go away. Sangram takes out his pistol and threatens the public who are stopping Sangram from kidnapping Disha.

9:11pm- Disha tries to take Poorab away from the spot. Pragya asks whether anybody has talked to Poorab but everyone refuses. Dadi asks Pragya to call him. While the phone is ringing on the road, a passerby picks up the call. Dadi asks Pragya to put the phone on speaker phone. The passerby offers to drop the phone at their home.

9:14pm- Disha is carrying Poorab till their car. Sangram swears to find Disha and take her away.

9:19pm- Poorab tells Disha that he won’t be able to walk till the car but Disha encourages him. Disha sees that there is someone in their car. She spots a car whose door is open and makes Poorab sit in the same. She sits at the driver’s seat and drives off. Sangram comes mid-way and stops them.

9:24pm- Sangram asks Disha to come out of the car, but Disha drives off in speed. Sangram gets on a bike and follows her.

9:29pm- Disha is on her way to the hospital when she spots Sangram and his men following them.