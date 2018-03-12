Kumkum Bhagya 12 March 2017 full Episode Written Updates: Abhi's birthday surprise everyone has planned a surprise birthday party for Abhi. Pragya plays unknown to the fact that it is his birthday the next day and Abhi is disappointed. Simonica plans to bomb the house so that Abhi and Pragya die for once and for all. Everyone pretends to be preparing for Disha's birthday party.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes to Simonica’s house to confront her but Simonica manages to put up a pretence in front of her which leads Praya to believe that she was mistaken and Simonica is innocent. She apologises to her and leaves for home. At home, everyone is planning a surprise party for Abhi in Disha’s name. Sangram informs Simonica about these plans.

9:00pm- Robin comes in and tells Pragya that Simonica has come to meet her. Simonica tells her that she was not feeling too good after she left so she came to meet him. She advises her not to tell anyone about Munni as the killer might take advantage of this. She pretends to be her well-wisher.

9:02pm- Simonica goes to wake up Sangram. She tells him that she will kill Abhi the next day as a tribute to her husband. She plans to bomb the house. Sangram thinks to himself that he’ll think of a way to save himself and Disha.

9:05pm- Abhi is excited about the next day and Pragya asks what is so special about it. She tells him that she is going to go shopping with Disha. And then she also tells him that the tailor is going to visit. Abhi thinks that she is not his Fuki as she does not even remember his birthday.

9:08pm- The clock strikes twelve midnight and Pragya wakes up and gives Abhi a peck on the forehead as he is asleep. He wakes up feeling the sensation but Pragya is already in bed, asleep.

9:10pm- Dadi prays to God to bless him with lots of happiness. Sangram sees them praying to God and wonders to himself that none of their prayers will be fruitful as they have planned to kill them already.

9:12pm- Abhi wakes up to find no surprise, no birthday wishes for him. Pragya wakes up and says that his mood seems off and asks the reason. He says that she has begun forgetting things. Pragya pretends to remember what she’s been forgetting, about the pooja at home. Abhi is disappointed.

9:16pm- Pragya goes to the jewellery shop to collect the bracelet she had placed the order of. But the work on the same is not complete. The manager ensures her that they’ll get it delivered before he cuts his birthday cake.

9:25pm- He comes out of his room thinking of going for a long drive since no one remembers his birthday. He sees everyone decorating the house but Poorab suggests to him that all this is for Disha’s birthday. He tells him that they’ve planned a surprise for Disha.

9:28pm- Abhi is disappointed that no one remembers his birthday. Abhi leaves the spot, saying that he’ll lok into other decorations.

9:29pm- Simonica reaches the jewellery shop and asks for a big bag of their showroom. The salesgirl gives one to her as she says that her husband has bought a lot of jewellery from them previously. The manager zooms into the CCTV footage and sees her write “Happy Birthday Abhi” on it.

9:32pm- Pragya and Poorab are discussing about Abhi’s party when she spots him trying to overhear their conversation. They immediately change the conversation.

9:34pm- Abhi is shouting around the house, looking for Pragya. He asks her to help him get ready as he cannot see the attention getting diverted.

9:41pm- Simonica asks his men to pack the bomb in the gift box and put it in that bag. Simonica commands Sangram to take the bag inside the house through the kitchen door, to prevent security check.

