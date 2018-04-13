Kumkum Bhagya 13 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Avantika and Pragya go to the Registrar's Avantika and Pragya go to the registrar's office to complete the formalities when their work gets disrupted. Avantika shoots one of them. After this, Pragya asks Avantika to come along with her to the court.

In the previous episode, Pragya asks her family members what she should do in order to get Abhi out of the jail and Everyone agrees to give up on material luxuries in order to bring Abhi back. Pragya agrees to strike a deal with Avantika and they proceed to the registrar’s office.

9:00pm- Preeta asks Karan why he talks to her so rudely and he asks her what she wants from him. She says she does not like the Karan who taunts and fights with her. He tells her that she’ll never be able to understand him and leaves.

9:04pm- Srishti and Biji decide to utilise the party to Preeta and Karan’s advantage.

9:05pm- While Avantika and Pragya are in the registrar’s office, two prisoners break free and enter the office, asking the officials to stop all the work. Everyone enters into fight as the prisoner picks on Disha. In order to save her, Poorab enters into a fight with one of the prisoners. He hits him on the head and Poorab falls unconscious. Avantika picks up a gin and points towards Pragya.

9:09pm- Meanwhile in the jail, Abhi feels anxious with regards to Pragya’s well being. Avantika aims at the prisoner behind Pragya and shoots him. The constable takes Abhi out of the jail to take him to the court.

9:19pm- Everyone gathers for Kareena birthday party and the party begins. Karan, Rishabh and Sameer give a special performance for Kareena. Everyone praises them for such an energetic performance on such a short notice. Karan gives the credit to his friends for providing them with a crash course.

9:23pm- After the performance, Sameer walks towards Srishti and she starts thinking of the conversation she had with Preeta. She thinks of what all she must say to Sameer in order to understand how Sameer feels about her.

