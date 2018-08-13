Kumkum Bhagya 13 August 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Alia and Tanu are once again all set to kill Pragya. They have planned to cut the rope of chandelier under which Pragya will come after a while. Basically, Pragya is being blindfolded and trying to search the love of his life.

Earlier, you must have seen that despite of their denying, Abhi and Pragya agree to play the game where they have to search their life partner after being blindfolded. The atmosphere is quite romantic and the couple is all set to play the game.

After being aware of the fact that Pragya and Abhi are busy playing, Alia plans a deadly move that could kill Pragya. Alia hides a knife with an aim to cut the rope of chandelier hanging from the rooftop. A servant also follows Alia but as soon as she finds him she sends him away. The servant seems to find out that what exactly Alia is up to.

Meanwhile, Abhi is a bit restless as he can feel that Pragya is about to get harm. This is the same feeling that hits him whenever something wrong has to happen to her. There is a serious tension between Tanu and Alia as Pragya is about to reach under the chandelier but it seems like Alia may fail in her mission. Amid all this, Tanu goes to Alia and insults her. Alia also gets angry on Tanu and hands over her the knife so she could cut the support to chandelier by herself.

Meanwhile, Pragya is busy playing the game of love. She is blindfolded and is trying to search Abhi. She knows where exactly king is standing but is still trying to find out Abhi’s position. Amid her struggle, she reminds what Disha has told her. She has told her to follow her heart. In her head, Pragya is contemplating over the fact that whether she wants to go to Abhi or King.

On the other hand, Tanu and Alia are trying to cut the rope as soon as possible. Tanu tells Alia that if they did not cut the rope of chandelier soon, Pragya will shift away from the reach of the chandelier. Here Pragya has made up her mind that she is going to choose King, but the moment she is about to hold him, the chandelier falls down. However, Abhi watches the falling chandelier and pushes Pragya away. Pragya gets injured during this. At this point, Abhi lifts Pragya into his arms and is very worried about Pragya. On the other hand, King is noticing all this and getting a bit jealous.

