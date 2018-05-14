Kumkum Bhagya 14 May Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi gets to know that Pragya is back Dasi tells everyone that Pragya is back. Tanu is tensed as to what would happen if she comes back to the house. When Abhi gets to know of the same, he reminisces about Pragya. King agrees to not call off the deal but asks Pragya to not get involved in sorting out matters.

In the previous episode, Abhi and King enter into an argument when the latter claims that Abhi has hired people to cheer for him. They are both furious at each other. Abhi decides to call off the deal when he learns that Alia actually paid people to cheer for him. King announces his decision to do the same to Pragya. Dasi sees Pragya during the conference and goes home to ask everyone to prepare for a party as she is back. Everyone is shocked.

9:00pm- Mitali backs up Dasi’s claim that she saw Pragya. Everyone is rejoicing that Pragya is back.

9:01pm- Pragya thinks of having met Swarni dadi in the conference and her feeling that Abhi is around. However, she diverts her attention towards who is trying to spoil King’s image.

9:03pm- Tanu goes to Alia’s room to talk to her about Pragya, hoping to take her help in the matter. Alia asks her to move out of her as soon as she starts ranting. Alia refuses to help her out in her problems.

9:05pm- Mitali says that she really saw Pragya during the conference. Tanu is drinking, thinking of what would happen if Pragya comes back. She swears that she’ll not let Pragya come back in her life.

9:08pm- Pragya tries to talk King into not calling off the deal. King refuses to agree to her. Pragya makes him realise that this album was his dream and he must pursue it. However, King refuses to let Pragya get involved in this matter and that he’ll solve it on his own.

9:11pm- Abhi is furious at Alia’s actions but thinks of why he gets agitated seeing King’s face. Dasi tells Abhi that Pragya is back and she saw her during the conference. Abhi is shocked to hear this.

9:14pm- Tanu is thinking of the past with Pragya in it and Abhi reminisces about his moments with Pragya.

9:18pm- Tanu asks Abhi whether he is thinking about Pragya. Tanu confronts him about the fact that he still thinks of Pragya and feels for her. Abhi says that Tanu is his wife only for the sake of the world.

9:20pm- Dasi asks everyone what has happened with Pragya. No one wants to tell anything to her. She goes to ask Abhi what had happened as no one is telling her anything.

9:27pm- Abhi asks Tanu whether she has any proof of their marriage. Tanu says that dadi passed away because of Pragya and Abhi is still talking about her. Tanu swears to herself to not let Pragya come between them.

