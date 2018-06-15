9:00pm- Pragya thinks of Abhi and how she cannot let him compromise on his career. Tanu tells Alia that she cannot do anything to help her as they have parted their ways now. They enter into a verbal brawl and dasi asks her to come along to the wedding. Even in the parking lot, they fight with each other and Tanu says that she does not want to go to the wedding. She goes back to the house.

9:05pm- She tells dasi that she won’t come along if Alia comes but dasi gets her to come along. Just as they leave, Pragya reaches the Mehra house. She remembers how Abhi pushed her out of his life but is determined to get him to agree to do the album.

9:07pm- She remembers how she entered the house when she first came in after getting married. She picks up Abhi’s guitar and remembers the past.

9:09pm- However, she feels she won’t be able to do what she came in for. She guesses which room belongs to Abhi and walks towards it. Abhi feels how his life would have been had dadi been alive.

9:11pm- Pragya enters his room and Abhi is shocked to see her. Abhi feels he is dreaming and wishes life to be a dream. Pragya asks him if he has backed out from the world album and he says that even if she has come to convince him, he won’t be convinced. She adopts another ploy by thanking him for the favour he did to them by backing out as now the album is solely King’s. Abhi is confused and Pragya continues trying to fool him.

9:16pm- She thanks him and is grateful that he has given King a chance to gain popularity. Abhi says that he is angry that she is trying to pull off a pretence in front of him. He is furious that she is happy.

9:22pm- he tells her how she wanted to see him risse in the past and how she has changed now. He points out how she is dreaming the same things for someone else now. He says that it is his fault that he is expecting something else from her. Pragya says that his backing off just shows that Abhi is scared of King. Abhi tells her that he’ll prove it to her that he is the best and will show her who’s the most popular.

9:25pm- Pragya challenges him to act accordingly. Abhi takes on the challenge.

