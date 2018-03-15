Kumkum Bhagya 15 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Birthday celebrations continue Poorab is trying to look for a suspicious enough gift box. Abhi gets Pragya drunk so that she can let out the truth that this party is for him. Poorab finds the bag from the jewellery shop.

In the previous episode, Abhi comes downstairs to the party but is shocked to see that no one actually remembers his birthday. Later, he realises that this party must’ve been for them. He decides to get Pragya to let out the truth. Poorab and Pragya check all the gifts for anything suspicious but can’t find anything. Simonica manages to sneak in the gift pack containing the bomb.

9:00pm- The emcee announces Pragya and Abhi’s dance performance and they go on the stage.

9:02pm- Seeing Pragya dance on the stage, Simonica is sure that Pragya is not suspicious of anything. Pragya is looking for Poorab.

9:04pm- Poorab comes to talk to Pragya but Abhi takes them away to dance. Poorab sneaks away on Pragya’s instruction to go look for the bomb.

9:06pm- Everyone lets out the surprise and wishes Abhi. Pragya walks towards him with his gift. She reveals that she is his Fuki. Just as he opens the gift box, the bomb blasts.

9:07pm- Simonica realises that all this was just a vision she was having.

9:08pm- Abhi and Pragya start dancing and Abhi stops Pragya as she tries to leave.

9:10pm- Simonica leaves the hall to see whetehr the bomb is placed where it should be. Disha goes and asks Poorab what the progress is. Poorab tells her that he hasn’t able to find the gift box. Sangram tries to eavesdrop their conversation. When Disha is coming downstairs, she slips on the stairs and Sangram saves her from falling.

9:12pm- Abhi opens a bottle of champagne and offers a drink to Pragya. He tells her that it is her sister’s birthday so she should have one. Disha also agrees.

9:20pm- Dadi also persuades her to drink. Abhi asks her to have another drink.

9:22pm- Abhi looks for Poorab but in order to stop him, Pragya agrees to have another drink. Abhi is glad that now that Pragya is drunk, she’ll definitely let out the truth.

9:27pm- Poorab checks out the packets again. He goes around the table again and spots the jewellery store’s bag. Simonica sees him checking the gifts and goes to see whether her gift is in the right spot.

