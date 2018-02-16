Kumkum Bhagya 16 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Simonica plans Pragya's murder Simonica manages to conceal the smell of gas leakage. Just as Pragya is about to realise the same, she gets a call and Poorab tells her that they'll reach in another 10 minutes. Pragya decides to start reheating the food.

In the previous episode, imonica comes to the Mehra house, having planned on taking a revenge from Pragya. When Pragya goes out of the kitchen to serve breakfast to Dadi, she deems it as a fit moment to execute her plan. She goes in and cuts the LPG cylinder pipe so that the gas leaks. When Pragya will come inside to reheat the food she has prepared for Abhi, the kitchen will catch fire and Pragya will burn herself to death, according to Simonica.

9:00pm- Pragya catches Disha going into the kitchen and gives her some other work to do.

9:01pm- Abhi is in a meeting for his upcoming album. His marketing team gives him a plan for the video and he starts thinking of Pragya.

9:05pm- Abhi likes the mock video and tells them that he has to leave for home. He leaves immediately as he wants to go home to his Valentine.

9:06pm- Simonica comes looking for a room freshner spray and Tanu comes to the room. She asks her what she is doing here, and Simonica refuses to tell her what it is. Tanu gives her a warning that she’ll call everyone to the room, so Simonica shows her the spray and goes off. She sprays it in the kitchen and is satisfied that it does not smeel of leaked gas anymore.

9:10pm- She comes out of the kitchen and Pragya enters. Simonica is spying on Pragya while she is busy preparing.

9:11pm- Abhi and Poorab come to a shopping complex because Abhi wants to buy a gift for Pragya. He is looking for a special gift for her. Abhi meets one of his fans.

9:15pm- Pragya is in the kitchen, Looking for the lighter to light the stove.

9:20pm- This fan of Abhi’s tells him that she’ll help him pick a saree for Pragya. The saleswoman shows him various sarees. He gets three sarees packed. They buy them and leave.

9:23pm- Pragya decides to reheat the food only when Abhi comes back.

9:27pm- Pragya drops a ladle and bends down to pick it up when she smells leaking gas. She immediately gets a call. Poorab informs her that they’ll reach in another ten minutes. Pragya tells him to make sure that he does not come inside the kitchen, upon reaching home. Pragya decides to start reheating the food.