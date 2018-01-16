Kumkum Bhagya, 16 January 2018, full episode written update: Simolika creates a confusion because of which Pragya and Preeta manage to enter the concert. Pragya asks Abhi to give the guitar, but he refuses. Pragya threatens to shoot him and does the same.

The episode begins with Abhi going off the stage in the middle of his performance and everyone is tensed. Srishty asks if they got the bomb diffused. Purab runs after Abhi and asks him to perform as the public would get annoyed and create a ruckus. Abhi says he can’t sing as his love is not with him because she is the only inspiration for him.

Simolika goes to Abhi and asks him to perform. Abhi replies rudely to her and says who is she to tell him anything. Simolika shouts at him and says he has to follow whatever she is saying and perform. Purab comes there and asks Simolika to leave. He says that he would try to talk to Abhi but Simolika says she won’t go, and Abhi storms off. Meanwhile, Srishty pretends to be a pregnant lady and creates a scene.

Preeta and Pragya enter the venue in the midst of the confusion and look for Abhi. Pragya pulls Disha towards her and asks her about Abhi. Disha tells her about what had happened. Pragya goes to look for Abhi and Srishty is about to tell her that there is a bomb in the guitar. Preeta scolds Srishty and says if people get to know about the bomb then a chaos will ensue and that might cause a stampede. Simolika evesdrops on their conversation and goes to stop Pragya. Pragya does not find Abhi anywhere while Abhi thinks that he should perform for the sake of his Pragya and he walks to the stage even as Pragya does not notice him.

Abhi reaches the stage and talks about Pragya as he dedicates the song to her. Abhi asks for his guitar and Simolika gets it for him. Preeta and Srishti try to attract Abhi’s attention but Simolika tells the security to take them away. She points out Pragya to the guards but she runs and hides behind the stage. As she is about to get on the stage the security manager stops her but Pragya takes out his gun from his pants and points it to them and goes on the stage.

She asks Abhi to give her the guitar but Abhi asks her to tell why. Pragya says she’ll tell him later but Abhi says he’ll play the guitar and will not let her ruin his performance. Pragya points the gun at Abhi and says she’ll shoot him if he plays the guitar and Abhi says now her truth is revealed as his Pragya wouldn’t have ever pointed the gun at him. Pragya says she’ll shoot as she is Munni.

Simolika asks Pragya to get away from Abhi and Srishty asks her to keep her mouth shut. Simolika twists her wrist and Preeta pushes her and asks her to not even think of it.Pragya says that she needs the guitar and she can do anything for that and can even shoot for it. Abhi asks her to take the guitar once he completes the performance and starts to play the guitar and Pragya shoots the bullet.