Kumkum Bhagya 16 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara gets hurt due to Tanu's plan and Abhi makes sure that her pain vanishes. Prgaya rushes to Sunny's house upon hearing that Kiyara is hurt.

In the previous episode, Abhi manages to make Alia realise her fault and gets her to apologise to Poorab and Disha. Abhi gets Poorab and Disha to stay back and not leave the house. Kiyara manages to convince her mom to let her go to Sunny’s house. Abhi makes arrangements when he gets to know Kiyara is coming over.

9:00pm- Pragya is looking at King and Abhi’s pictures which would go for the cover of the album to select one. King asks her to choose whatever she likes. Looking at Abhi’s picture, Pragya remembers her time with Abhi at the bank. She thinks as to why they got separated and what it has yielded for them. She thinks that nothing is possible now, now that he is married.

9:03pm- Tanu tries to think of another idea to put Kiyara in her place. She thinks of spilling oil in the stairs so that Kiyara slips over it by losing her balance. After putting Abhi to sleep, Kiyara and Sunny make their way to Sunny’s room. Kiyara slips on the stairs and Pragya immediately, at her home, realises something is wrong.

9:09pm- Kiyara starts crying and everyone comes to see what’s wrong while Tanu cleans the spilled oil. Disha notices that Tanu was upto something. Disha scolds Sunny for not taking care of Kiyara but he tells her that Tanu tricked him into going to her room.

9:11pm- Pragya tries to dial to Kiyara. Kiyara tells her that she is hurt after falling down. Pragya tells her that she will come to Sunny’s house immediately. Abhi comes down after learning that Kiyara has fallen down. Abhi tells her that he has something to show to her but will only show it to her if she stops crying.

9:20pm- Abhi shows her his guitar and asks her to applaud after he finishes his rap for her. She offers to sing the rap and while singing, she forgets her pain. Abhi tells her his plan got successful.

9:27pm- Pragya informs King that Kiyara has fallen down and is hurt. King asks her to send across Sunny’s address so that he reaches there.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More