Kumkum Bhagya 16 March 2018 full Episode Written updates: Poorab finds the bomb Pragya reveals her true identity to Abhi and Abhi is elated to get to know that she is his Fuki. Poorab finds the the gift box containing the bomb. He tries to come up with plan to dispose it off quickly.

In the previous episode, Abhi’s birthday celebrations continue and he gets Pragya drunk so that he can get her to let the truth out that this party is for him. Poorab frantically looks for the packet from the jewellery store so that he can evade the bomb blast. Simonica sees him spotting the same and goes ahead to look for her packet and whether it is where it should be.

9:00pm- Pragya gets drunk and Abhi carries her to their room. Pragya pretends to fall asleep. She wakes up and shouts at Abhi for stopping the party. Pragya tells him that she has to go downstairs to check the gift boxes. She tells him that she won’t let anything happen to him because she loves him.

9:04pm- Abhi asks Pragya who’s birthday it is. She asks him instead. However, she unknowingly tells him that this surprise is for him. Abhi tells her that she didn’t wish him. She gets excited and starts jumping around the room wishing him.

9:07pm- Abhi tells her that he did know that it is not Disha’s birthday. He tells Pragya that he’ll go and tell everyone that he now knows that the birthday party is for him.

9:10pm- Poorab detects the gift box he has found with a metal detector and it beeps. He opens it and sees as a bomb inside. He thinks of a way to dispose it off as soon as possible.

9:12pm- Abhi asks Pragya whether she is Fuki or Munni and there is a silence between them.

9:13pm- Simonica tells Sangram that she is excited about the destruction the blast will cause. She tells him that she’ll leave 30 seconds before the bomb is to blast. Sangram wonders about himself and Disha and how they’ll escape the house before the bomb blasts.

9:20pm- Pragya tells Abhi that some things are not meant to be heard but to be felt. She tells him that it is only for his happiness and laughter that she her heart beats. She confesses her love and her real identity to Abhi. Abhi is glad to hear the truth.

9:27pm- Abhi makes Pragya lie on the bed as she is asleep. Abhi goes to sleep too. Poorab comes inside and wakes him up and tells him that dadi is calling him. Poorab wakes up Pragya and offers her a glass of water.

