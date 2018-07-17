Kumkum Bhagya 17 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara comes back home as Disha offers to drop her so that her mom does not get tensed. She sees Pragya's picture in Kiyara's room and is taken aback.

In the previous episode, Tanu plans to hurt Kiyara and spills ol on the floor over which Kiyara slips and hurts herself. Hearing her cry, Abhi comes downstairs and takes her to Sunny’s room and distracts her. Kiyara informs Pragya that she is hurt and Pragya rushes to Sunny’s house. She calls King on her way and he says he’ll come down too.

9:00pm- Disha goes to Tanu’s room to confront her about her plan to hurt Kiyara. She warns Tanu not to dare hurt Kiyara as she would stand in front of her to protect her. Tanu tells her that she didn’t do anything to hurt Kiyara but Disha is adamant on finding an evidence against her.

9:04pm- Abhi, Sunny and Kiyara are in his room playing carom board. Kiyara says that she has won since Abhi has won. Sunny refutes it but Kiyara says that they have a special relation. When Kiyara’s foot hurts, Abhi suggests calling her mother but Kiyara pleads him not to. She shows him the future as to what would happen if she comes over. She says she won’t let her come over ever again but Abhi says he’ll tackle her. Sunny comes up with a plan to tackle Kiyara’s mom.

9:11pm- Disha disagrees with Sunny’s plan but Kiyara tries to coax her into helping them execute the plan. Kiyara tells her that her mom won’t ever let her come to Sunny’s house. Disha suggests dropping Kiyara back to her house so that her mom believes that she is fine. Kiyara is sad that her mom would scold Abhi for not taking care of her.

9:16pm- Kiyara calls Pragya to inform her that she has reached home and that she must come back soon.

9:21pm- Disha drops Kiyara home and goes inside to make sure she gets in safe and sound. However, Disha cannot meet anyone as no one is at home. Disha sees Pragya’s picture in Kiyara’s room and is taken aback.

9:28pm- Pragya’s car breaks down near Abhi’s home and she meets him accidentally.

