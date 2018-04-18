Kumkum Bhagya 18 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi comes back home Pragya proves that Simonica is alive and Abhi is innocent. Everyone rejoices. Everyone also learns that Disha is pregnant.

In the previous episode, Avantika reveals to Pragya that she is actually Simonica. Pragya is shocked to hear her side of the story and how she executed her entire plan. In the court, she calls a handwriting analyst and a forensic expert to testify that she is actually Simonica and all this was her plan.

9:00pm- Pragya removes the peel from Simonica’s thumb before her impression is taken. Simonica’s impression is taken but the prosecutor questions the authenticity of the forensic expert. However, the expert testifies that she is Simonica. Pragya also gives a visual evidence of the same.

9:05pm- Simonica gets scared and says that she is not Simonica but Pragya shows another evidence in which Simonica is herself revealing her identity. Simonica gets angry and creates a chaos. The judge orders to arrest Simonica and sets Abhi free, declaring him innocent.

9:07pm- Everyone is happy that now Abhi has been set free and has been proved innocent. Abhia nd Pragya are in happy tears and embrace each other.

9:10pm- Everyone comes back home. Everyone has complete faith in Pragya and believes that as long as Pragya is with him, he can never fall in trouble.

9:14pm- While everyone is rejoicing, Disha faints.

9:19pm- The doctor tells everyone that Disha is pregnant. the family’s joy has doubled. Pragya suggests that they should throw a party to celebrate this happiness.

9:27pm- Alia is disheartened to learn about Disha’s pregnancy as she relaises that she could never learn how to love Poorab. Tanu tries to console Alia but all in vain.

9:29pm- Simonica is arrested and brought to the jail. Simonica is agitated and swears to take revenge from Pragya. The constables try to shut her up but she does not and continues to speak ill against Pragya, adamant on taking revenge.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App