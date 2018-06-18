Kumkum Bhagya 18 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi decides to do the album Abhi decides to do the album after Pragya challenges him. He informs the same to King. Pragya is glad that she could get him to do the album.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes to Abhi’s house in order to slyly convince him to agree to do the album. She pretends to be thankful to him for having left the album so that King can now gain popularity. She suggests that Abhi got scared of King and therefore decided to leave the album. Abhi takes it on as a challenge.

9:00pm- Pragya is glad that she has been slyly able to get Abhi to agree to do the album. When she is coming down the stairs, she sees dasi and runs to hide. However, she sees her and comes upto talk to her. She tells her that Abhi is hers and will remain so and requests her to come back to the house. She hugs her and asks her to bring happiness back with her.

9:03pm- Pragya rsponds saying that she cannot come back and leaves the house hurriedly. Abhi remembers what all Pragya said to him. Abhi calls King to inform him that he will not back out from the album and that he’ll teach him a lesson.

9:06pm- Abhi tells him that he won’t stop till he makes King go back to London. Pragya reaches home and King tells her that he received a call from Abhi saying that he will join the album.

9:07pm- Dasi tells Tanu that Pragya came to the house but she is not ready to accept. Dadi asks Tanu to behave well with dasi.

9:10pm- Tanu is anxious having heard news from dasi. She wonders what she must’ve talked to Abhi about. She decides to go and talk to Abhi about how important she is in the house. Abhi picks up her handkerchief and its scent reminds him of Pragya.

9:13pm- Tanu comes to Abhi’s room and snatches the handkerchief from his hands and starts ranting. In rage, Abhi slaps her. He asks Tanu what the relationship between them is. Abhi bluntly says that they don’t have a relationship between them.

9:19pm- Abhi tells her that she still loves Pragya but the one who came to the room wasn’t Pragya as her thoughts have changed. He tells her that Pragya is now his rival’s wife. He tells her that she is now celebrating someone else’s success in front of him. He swears to show her that he is the best in the industry.

9:27pm- Abhi tells Kiyara that he wants to return the doll to her as it reminds her of someone who is not his anymore.

