Kumkum Bhagya 19 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Simonica comes back Everyone is rejoicing in the party when Simonica quietly enters in a waiter's attire. She has plans to destroy the family.

In the previous episode, Pragya is able to prove that Simonica is alive and Abhi is innocent. The judge lets him off. Everyone reaches home and is rejoicing. Everyone also learns about Disha’s pregnancy and decides to throw a party to celebrate their happiness.

9:00pm- In the party, Dadi gives Disha a sacred thread to tie around her wrist so that she remains safe. Abhi thanks Pragya for helping him save his reputation and fame. He owes all that he is to her. Abhi asks her for a dance.

9:04pm- He feels that the dance is another way for them to come close. They embrace each other. Pragya immediately realises that she has to tend to guests.

9:07pm- Dadi comes and sees them but is happy to see them so close and happy.

9:11pm- Pragya asks Abhi to promise her that he won’t get angry at her. Abhi promises that he’ll love her all her life. Abhi suggests that they also plan of a family ahead.

9:13pm- The inspector informs Poorab that Simonica has run away from the police station. He passes on this information to Pragya and Poorab.

9:20pm- Simonica runs away from the police station and comes to the Mehra house. Abhi tells Pragya that he has thought of a name for their child. They are very keen on having a child now.

9:23pm- Dadi announces Disha’s pregnancy in the party to share her happiness with everyone. Disha is a little reluctant but Dadi says that all the guests are close enough to be a party of their rejoicing.

9:27pm- Dadi calls Pragya and Abhi on the stage and also announces that they are also planning to have a child. Tanu gets irritated after hearing this. SImonica dresses up as a waiter and enters the party. Tanu walks upto her unknowingly and Simonica gets conscious.

