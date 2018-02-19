Kumkum Bhagya 19 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: The kitchen catches fire! Abhi goes into the kitchen, despite Poorab trying to stop him. He tries to light the stove, but in turn, the kitchen catches fire because of the leaked LPG. He shouts for help and everyone rushes towards the kitchen.

In the previous episode, Abhi leaves his meeting earlier than usual to go and buy a gift for Pragya. He goes to the shopping mall to buy special gifts for her. At home, Simonica manages to conceal the smell of leaking gas. Even though Pragya is able to detect this smell, her attention is diverted by a call she receives from Poorab, telling her that they’ll reach in home in another 10 minutes. Pragya decides to start reheating the food.

9:00pm- Pragya tries to light the stove but the lighter is not working properly. She goes into the storeroom to get a new one.

9:02pm- Abhi and Poorab reach home and Abhi can’t wait to see her clad in the gifts he bought for her. Disha meets them on their way. Abhi asks Disha where Pragya is, and she tells him she’s in the kitchen. Abhi tries to go into the kitchen but Poorab stops him. All in vain.

9:05pm- Abhi goes into the kitchen but she is not to be found there. Abhi instantly smells the leaking gas and goes to check what’s wrong. He sees what all food she has prepared for him and imagines that she’ll tell him the truth today itself, feeding him the food, clad in the saree he bought her.

9:09pm- Simonica is looking for Pragya in the house. She offers to keep the earrings’ box, Pragya found in the storeroom, in her room. She sends her back to the kitchen. Meanwhile, Abhi decides to swtich on the gas so that the kheer can get prepared. He starts looking for the lighter. He finds it and goes ahead to switch on the gas, but the lighter is not working.

9:13pm- Pragya spots Poorab on the way and is frustrated at him having let Abhi go into the kitchen.

9:18pm- Abhi tries to light the stove with some other lighter and fire erupts in the kitchen. The fire slowly spreads all throughout the kitchen.

9:25pm- Unaware of all that has happened, Pragya is going towards the kitchen. Meanwhile in the kitchen, Abhi is struggling to get out of the kitchen. Mistakenly, he drops a gallon of clarified butter on the floor and the fire spreads even more. He shouts out for help and Pragya hurries towards the kitchen.