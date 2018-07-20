Kumkum Bhagya 19 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kumkum Bhagya latest episode revolved around Abhi and Pragya getting emotional when they see each other at a place where Pragya's car breaks down. Abhi repairs it and asks his driver to drop Pragya home. On the other side, Disha asks Kiara whether Pragya is her mother.

Kumkum Bhagya 19 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi decides to meet Kiara’s mother. This happens when Abhi and Pragya meet and gets emotional. On the other side, Disha asks Kiara whether Pragya is her mother and thinks that Abhi would be so happy when he will get to know that Kiara’s is Pragya’s daughter. In one of the scenes, Pragya sees Kiara at Abhi’s house and scolds her saying that she was worried about her. Watching all this, Abhi decides to meet Kiara’s mother without knowing that Pragya is Kiara’s mother.

9:05 pm While as the show proceeds further, Kumkum Bhagya episode on 19 July saw some other twists and turns, making the story more interesting. The show starts with emotional caught up between Abhi and Pragya when both see each as Pragya’s car breaks down. Seeing Abhi there, Pragya say that she had come for some work when this happened. Both Abhi and Pragya get emotional.

9:10 pm Meanwhile, on the other side, Kiara asks Disha that why she was getting emotional when she was in her room. Disha was basically getting emotional after seeing Pragya’ s photos in Kiara’s room. An emotional Disha, was touching Kiara’s photos and started crying. Noticing this, Kiara asks Disha that why was she crying.

9: 15 pm On the other side, packed in emotions, Abhi and Pragya, Abhi fixes Pragya’s car and cleans his hand on Pragya’s dress.

9:17 pm While, in another emotional scene, Kiara after noticing Disha that she was crying, offer her water. Disha then asks Kiara whether Pragya is her mother responding to which, Kiara agrees. Disha suddenly starts crying again, however, Kiara tries to stop her. Disha says these are tears of joy. Following this, Disha tell Kiara that she needs to tell her something.

9:20 pm In the meanwhile, Tanu and Alia try to convey something to Kiara but couldn’t do that. While Disha thinks that it would be happy news for Abhi is he gets to that Kiara is Pragya’s daughter.

9:25 pm However, Pragya comes home and shouts at Kiara saying that she was worried at her and meanwhile Abhi while seeing all this decides to meet Kiara mother without knowing that Pragya is her mother.

