Kumkum Bhagya 19 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya wants to meet the "doll thief" Kiyara convinces Pragya to agree to meet the "doll thief". Pragya has to complete some work at the bank and Abhi has some formalities to be completed at the same bank.

In the previous episode, dasi tells Tanu that Pragya had come home. Tanu is furious that Abhi allowed her to enter his room. She goes to confront him. However, Abhi tells her that he shares no relation with her and therefore, she has no right to ask him anything. He also tells her that Pragya is now just his rival’s wife and nothing more.

9:00pm- Abhi returns Kiyara’s doll to her and she feels he must be missing her and must not have slept. She calls him. He is surprised and starts missing Pragya through her dialogues. She says that she knows he is sad because of the person who made him sad earlier. She says she knows that Abhi is not able to sleep without the doll. Kiyara tells Abhi that if he remains careful, no one will be able to cheat upon her.

9:04pm- Pragya comes to her room and Kiyara immediately hangs up. Abhi tries to call her again to talk to Kiyara’s mom but Kiyara does not pick up. Kiyara tells Pragya that she was talking to the doll thief. Abhi feels that he should go to her house to talk to her parents.

9:07pm- Tanu is rejoicing that Abhi and Pragya’s love story has ended. She is certain that Abhi will remain hers always. Pragya suggests that she must meet Abhi but the next morning. Abhi goes to Sunny’s room and he wakes her up. He asks him if he wants to go for a long drive to Kiyara’s house. Sunny agrees.

9:10pm- Kiyara calls Abhi and that tells him that her mother is relaxed now. She also tells him that her mother has agreed to meet him.

9:13pm- The next morning at the breakfast table, King wants to cheat on his diet and after eating the food Pragya made, he is in awe of her. He is made to realise how he is lucky to have her as his wife.

9:22pm- Disha asks Poorab to stay at home as he is injured. Abhi tells him that he’ll complete all the work in the bank on his behalf. He teases Poorab and Disha to spend some quality time together.

