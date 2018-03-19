Kumkum Bhagya 19 March 2018 full Episode Written Updates: Simonica's plan goes flop Poorab tells Pragya that he has sent the bomb to the bomb squad and they don't have to be scared anymore. However, they are bent on finding out who the killer is. They figure out that it is Simonica. Pragya goes to confront her.

In the previous episode, Abhi takes drunk Pragya to their room and Pragya reveals to him the truth about her identity. She tells him that she loves him and would go to any extent to protect him. Since she is drunk, she immediately falls asleep after lying on the bed. Soon, Poorab comes to wake her up as he has found the gift box containing the bomb.

9:00pm- Poorab takes Pragya out of the room as he wants to talk to her. Sangram asks Simonica what plans she has for escaping. Simonica goes to check whether the gift is near Abhi in order for the plan to take effect in full shape.

9:02pm- Simonica wants Pragya to be with Abhi when the bomb explodes so that they die together. Sangam is planning to take Disha out of the house before the bomb explodes but Simonica comes and hits him. He falls unconscious.

9:04pm- Poorab tells Pragya that he has already handed over the bomb to the bomb squad. They decide to keep an eye on the gifts’ table because they feel that the person behind the plan will definitely have a look before leaving.

9:05pm- Simonica is lurking around the gifts’ table. But the Pragya tells Poorab how her doubts got cleared when when she went to her house to check. She also tells him what Jyoti, her doctor friend, told her.

9:07pm- Simonica decides to go to Abhi’s room to check for the gift. Poorab and Pragya follow her.

9:08pm- Abhi brings chocolates for everyone. Everyone asks him the reason for distributing chocolates. Dadi feels that he now knows that this surprise party is for him.

9:12pm- Dadi asks him to tell her the reason for distributing chocolates. He tells everyone that he knows the reason behind this party. Everyone comes forward to wish him.

9:19pm- Simonica frantically looks for her gift and spots a bomb detector. She is angry and Pragya tells her that she told Poorab about the bomb.

9:22pm- Poorab and Disha are going to look for Pragya but Abhi stops them. Poorab asks Disha to come along with him and look for Pragya.

9:27pm- Pragya confronts Simonica and Simonica asks her where the bomb is. Pragya slaps her and asks her have a little shame. Simonica refuses to believe that her plan has gone flop. Pragya tells her about her fault in the plan.

