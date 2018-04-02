Kumkum Bhagya 2 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi's case gets weaker Poorab and Pragya go to the mortuary and see that it is Simonica's body only and she is actually dead. Pragya refuses to believe it. Poorab calls his cop friend to ask whether there is any way they can make Abhi's case stronger but he refuses. Alia blames Pragya for all that is happening to Abhi.

In the previous episode, Pragya visit Abhi in the jail and promises him to make everything alright. She tells him that his family believes in him and so do his fans. She instantly remembers that Simonica said that she’ll take her revenge and feels that all that is happening is a part of her game plan. Pragya rushes home and shares her anxieties with Poorab. Poorab arranges for them to have a look at Simonica’s dead body to further the case and bail out Abhi.

8:57pm- Poorab and Disha go to the morgue room to see Simonica’s body.He uncovers her body and they see it her only. Pragya refuses to believe that it is her, still. She tries to wake her up. She cross checks with the bruise on her foot and it is Simonica’s body only.

9:01pm- Pragya refuses to believe and the ward boys take her body for the postmortem.

9:02pm- Abhi is n the lockup and is reminiscing about his happy days with Pragya. He thinks to himself that he has to remain strong all throughout this.

9:04pm- Poorab and Pragya come home. Poorab tells Disha that he sees no way they can prove that Abhi is innocent. Poorab is angry that even the lawyer has qualms with being able to bail Abhi.

9:06pm- Pragya says that they will not back down. She wears to prove that Simonica’s death is an accident and not a murder. She says that she will continue being optimistic about bringing Abhi back.

9:07pm- Pragya goes to her room and can’t stop thinking about Abhi. She sees Abhi all around her. She hold his photo close to her and cries to herself.

9:14pm- Poorab calls his inspector friend and asks him if they can do anything about making Abhi’s case stronger. His friend refuses that there is no way he can do anything about it.

9:16pm- Alia comes to Pragya’s room and tells her that she hates her because Abhi’s life has been full of problems since she has come into his life. She blames her for all that is happening to Abhi.

9:22pm- Alia questions Pragya’s love for Abhi. She begs her to go away from her brother and the family. Pragya responds to her saying that she loves Abhi a lot. She tells Alia that she’ll bring Abhi back for herself.

9:24pm- She shows Alia the rockstar doll she has. She calls to the doll in order to feel closer to him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App