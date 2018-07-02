Kumkum Bhagya 2 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: The police helps Abhi get a gun inside the bank when he comes out to take the locker keys. The robbers take out everything from the locker and everybody tries to run away after the robbery.

In the previous episode, the robbers catch hold of Pragya as they feel they can get to Abhi through her. The robbers also threaten the police not to take any step against them as they would shoot Abhi otherwise. Abhi tells Pragya how much he really cares about her.

9:00pm- Kiyara points towards the CCTV screen when she sees her mother’s picture. The TV screen changes and Abhi promises to Kiyara to bring back the woman safely whose face is shown on the screen. The inspector calls Abhi and tells him that he’ll give him a gun for the defense of those who are inside. Abhi denies saying that this would enrage them and they would shoot everyone. The inspector says that they would kill them nonetheless. The inspector convinces Abhi and he agrees reluctantly.

9:05pm- Kiyara comes outside crying and King tells her not to worry as he has talked to the police and Pragya would be rescued. Kiyara tells him that her doll thief promised her the same.

9:06pm- The inspector calls the robber and tells him that he’ll send food for a diabetic patient through Abhi. Under the garb of the same. Abhi goes inside. Alia is confused as to why Abhi would go inside again. The man in the camera room tells her about the inspector’s plan. Alia and Tanu go outside to stop Abhi from going back. The robber tells Pragya that he is surprised that Abhi still cares for her.

9:11pm- Abhi comes inside with a tray of food. One of the men takes hold of the locker key. Abhi asks him to leave everyone and let them go but the head asks him to wait. He asks one of his men to check the food tray. The head robber frisks Abhi to look for the gun. Abhi refuses that he brought one inside as he was concerned about his wife. Abhi asks him to let everyone go. Pragya goes to give food to the diabetic woman and figures out that there is a gun under the tray. They figure out that a bank employee is helping the robbers.

9:20pm- The robbers open the locker and start putting the money and gold in their bags. The head robber calls the bank employee who helped them, to thank him. Pragya diverts everybody’s attention so that Abhi can detach the gun from the tray.

9:28pm- The head instructs his men to bring Abhi to him and shoot out everyone else. Pragya takes everyone outside. One of them points the gun at her.

