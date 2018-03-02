Kumkum Bhagya 2 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Sangram tries to come close to Disha Sangram attempts to come close to Disha twice but his efforts are in vain both the times. Simonica takes Pragya to a doctor to get her wounds dressed but realises that she is the same doctor she had visited with Dushyant.

In the previous episode, Disha appoints Sangram as the new cook of the house, unaware of his actual identity. Poorab tells Pragya that he feels that the cook who’s been arrested is innocent and must be given a chance to prove his innocence. Before leaving for work, Poorab enters in romantic embrace with Disha which Sangram is prying over. Poorab sees a shadow at their door but when he goes to see who it is, Sangram has managed to hide away. Poorab tells this entire incident to Abhi and Pragya.

9:00pm- Sangram enters Disha’s room and is going through her belongings when Poorab comes in and sees him. He asks him what he’s been doing. He says that he spoilt Disha’s dress mistakenly. Simonica comes in immediately and proposes to give the dress for laundry.

9:04pm- Outside the room, Simonica scolds Sangram and asks him to leave. Thinking that Simonica is the one who brought him so close to Disha, Sangram apologises to Simonica. They hear a squeal.

9:07pm- Pragya has got hurt and Dadi asks Simonica to take Pragya to the doctor as Disha would not be able to. Dadi asks Disha to go to the kitchen and prepare tea for her.

9:10pm- Sangram realises that there is no one in the house who can stop him from going close to Disha. At the hospital, Simonica realises that the doctor is Pragya’s friend and would give out her truth. She asks her to go ahead and get the dressing done and takes leave to go to the washroom. They enter into friendly exchanges.

9:18pm- The doctor feels she has seen Simonica somewhere earlier but can’t recall where. They leave for home.

9:19pm- Sangram enters Disha’s room, where she is sleeping. Disha wakes up from her sleep, feeling someone was there near her. Indu dadi comes in and tells her to come meet Pragya. Sangram has to hide, having heard her footsteps.

9:26pm- Pragya is picking up books and her wound hurts. Abhi comes in and scolds her for working despite getting hurt. However, Abhi tells her that he knows she loves him but just wants to hear her say it.

9:26pm- Dr. Jyoti dreams about Simonica and remembers how she’s come across her.

