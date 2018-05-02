Kumkum Bhagya 2 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara gets into Abhi's car Kiyara gets into Abhi's car and he calls Pragya to come pick her up. Pragya picks up his phone call.

In the previous episode, Abhi and Pragya collide with each other at the airport but are unable to see each other due to certain circumstances. Kiyara thinks that Abhi intentionally burst her balloons and asks him to get her new ones. Abhi has to comply to her demands as she adopts all tactics to make sure he gets her balloons. Abhi says that he definitely wants to meet Kiyara’s mother who is raising her up so fierce.

9:00pm- Kiyara thanks Abhi for the balloons and she asks him to bend down. She wants to give him punishment that he’ll have to kiss her thrice. He agrees to it. Kiyara says that the more he’ll commit mistakes, the more number of times she’ll have a chance to punish him. She kisses him on the forehead and Abhi can’t stop looking at her in awe and thinking about his life. He gets teary eyed.

9:04pm- Kiyara walks back to her spot and as Abhi is walking through the airport, he remembers his days with Pragya. Pragya is looking for Kiyara and crosses Abhi. She goes to make an announcement and hearing a familiar voice and descriptions of Kiyara, Abhi is able to connect the dots.

9:07pm- Kiyara runs towards the announcement booth. Abhi also hurries towards the same but collides with a random stranger who holds him up for not being courteous enough to apologise.

9:09pm- Abhi rushes towards the announcement booth and the employee guides him towards them. Just as he turns to look at them, a woman walks upto Kiyara and Abhi can only see this woman with Kiyara. Pragya prays to God to keep Abhi away from all troubles.

9:11pm- Kiyara runs to King and he says that their car is waiting outside to pick them up. He’ll get all the luggage and just join them.

9:15pm- Kiyara tells Pragya about the man who got her balloons and also that she played the punishment game with him.

9:20pm- Pragya asks Kiyara to sit in the car till she goes and gets King to come out. Kiyara’s balloons fly away and she gets out to catch them. A police constable comes and asks the driver to move ahead. Kiyara gets in Abhi’s car by mistake. He asks her to give her her mother’s number so that she can come and get her.

9:24pm- He calls Pragya and Pragya instantly recognises his voice.

9:28pm- Due to a network issue, Pragya is unable to talk to Abhi and he passes on the phone to Kiyara. Kiyara asks her to come to the spot where she is. Kiyara’s hair opens, and she asks Abhi to make her hair again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App