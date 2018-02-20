Kumkum Bhagya 20 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Abhi gets trapped in the kitchen fire Abhi gets trapped in the kitchen fire and Pragya goes inside to save him, despite everyone trying to stop her. Inside the kitchen, having forgotten all about the fire, Abhi and Pragya get drunk and start talking casually.

In the previous episode, Abhi goes into the kitchen despite attempts by Poorab at not letting him go. Finding the kitchen empty, Abhi starts looking around and decides to light the burner under the pot of kheer Pragya has prepared. He looks around for a lighter and as soon as he lights it, the kitchen catches fire because of the leaked gas. Abhi tries hard to get out of kitchen but having failed, he shouts for help.

9:00pm- Pragya asks Abhi to try and come out of the kitchen. Abhi says he cannot as the fire has spread throughout the kitchen. Poorab says that he will go inside and save Abhi. Simonica is happy seeing everybody tensed. Abhi wonders how to get out of the kitchen and starts throwing water around in order to subside the fire.

9:02pm- Instead, the fire spreads. Pragya goes away. Alia is blaming Pragya for all that is happening. Alia and Poorab start arguing. Alia states that Pragya should’ve been inside. Poorab tries to splash water water in order to subside the fire.

9:06pm- Pragya comes with a blanket and goes inside the kitchen, looking for Abhi. Seeing Pragya clad in a blanket, Abhi feels he’s saying ghosts. Pragya makes it clear that it is her.

9:08pm- Poorab comes and asks where Pragya is. Hearing this, Poorab tries to go in but everyone stops him. Everyone is tensed. Dadi starts praying to God.

9:09pm- Having forgotten all about the fire in the kitchen, Pragya and Abhi hug each other. Immediately, they realise that there is fire around. Abhi assures that he’ll save both of them from fire. They enter into a brawl.

9:13pm- Outside the kitchen everyone feels that Pragya is stuck in the fire too. Alia asks Poorab to call the senior official at the fire station and ask him to send the fire brigade soon. Everyone tries to calm down dadi.

9:19pm- Abhi spots a bottle of cake rum and decides to drink it so that it does not catch fire. He gets drunk on rum and also asks Pragya to drink it. Both of them get drunk and forget about the fire.

9:26pm- Abhi starts crying, saying he wants kids. Pragya tries to think of a way to get out of the kitchen but then immediately stops and asks Abhi to think of one. They start thinking about various instances where they saved each other.