Kumkum Bhagya 20 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: In 20th July episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya is angry on Kiara and asks her to go to school. Abhi tells Purab that Pragya is now married to King. Abhi expresses that he is now emotionally broken and can’t deal with these issues anymore. Purab tells him he is there for the support. Purab tells Disha about Pragya marriage and decides to wait and confirm about Kiara being Pragya’s daughter.

9:05 pm In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi decides to meet Kiara’s mother. Well, 20th July episode starts Kiara telling Pragya that her superman had rap for her by listening to which has helped her to forget her injury. Pragya scolds Kiara and asks her to go to school. Pragya didn’t know that superman which Kiara is talking about is her love Abhi only.

9:10 pm Meanwhile, on the other side, Abhi is asked about Kiara by Purab when he tells Purab that how he had an encounter with Pragya when both had got emotional and he had helped her in repairing her car. Abhi tells Purab that he had met Pragya outside the house when her car had broken down.

9:15 pm Besides this, Abhi also tells Purab that Pragya is now married to King and that after knowing this he has broken down emotionally. Hearing this Purab gets a shock. Purab howeve tells Abhi that he is there for him if needs any emotional support. Meanwhile, both Abhi and Pragya recalls older times and miss each other. Abhi remembers Pragya’s confession when she had expressed her love for him.

9:25 pm On the other side, Disha meets Dasi and Purab and shared that she has found Kiara as the daughter of Pragya. In the previous episode, Disha had thought about telling Abhi that Kiara was Pragya daughter. However, Purab asks Disha not to tell anything about Kiara to Abhi until they are confirmed about this. Purab also tells that Abhi has told him Pragya is now King’s wife.

