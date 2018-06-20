Kumkum Bhagya 20 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi and Pragya meet in the bank Abhi and Pragya meet in the bank where they both have gone for some work. Kiyara tries to put Pragya through him through a conference call but fails to do so.

In the previous episode, Pragya agrees to meet Kiyara’s “doll thief” as she is curious to know who he is. She has to go to the bank to complete some work. Abhi, too, has to go to the same bank for his work as he has asked Poorab to stay at home and spend some quality time with Disha.

9:00pm- The bank manager asks Abhi whether he has a daughter bu he says he had once wished for one. He has to go to complete his formalities and clicks a picture with him.

9:02pm- Abhi hears an employee asking Pragya why she has written Abhi’s name in front of husband’s name and she apologises saying that it was his past. She goes to take a new form for correction but Abhi hands it over to her. The employee asks whether it was his name on the form. She is super excited to attend to Abhi.

9:05pm- When the employee takes Pragya’s name, Abhi gets irritated and asks her to go and do her own work. Kiyara calls Abhi and asks him when he would come home. Abhi says that he does not have her address and Kiyara tells him that she’ll take Pragya on a conference call so that she can give him the address.

9:10pm- Since she cannot connect the calls, she asks King to connect them for her. However, Abhi is busy on another call. As Pragya is climbing the stairs, her foot slips and she is about to fall when Abhi saves her by catching hold of her. They look at each other with longing but are soon brought back to reality.

9:14pm- Kiyara asks King to help her keep a nickname for her friend and she mentions he is a rockstar. He asks her his actual name. Abhi walks towards Pragya when she comes downstairs but is interrupted. By the time he decides to go back, she has already left the spot.

9:21pm- King has to go to meeting so he does not pay attention to Kiyara. He says his head is aching and Kiyara asks him to stay at home and take rest.

9:22pm- Poorab calls Abhi to ask if he is alright and the work is going properly. Abhi hangs up saying that he won’t disturb her.

9:28pm- The bank manager comes to talk to Pragya. He apologises for not being able to give time to her.

