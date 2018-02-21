Kumkum Bhagya 21 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Abhi and Pragya are trapped in the fire Abhi and Pragya are still trapped in the fire. Poorab and Disha go in with fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire.

In the previous episode, the kitchen catches fire and Abhi shouts out for help. Everyone gathers outside the kitchen. Pragya tells everyone that she must go inside to save Abhi but everyone stops her. While Alia is busy blaming Pragya for all that has happened, Pragya gets a blanket and goes in to save Abhi, despite everybody’s attempt to stop her. Poorab calls the fire station and asks them to send a fire truck. Meanwhile in the kitchen, Abhi spots a bottle of cake rum and decides to drink it lest it will catch fire. Abhi and Pragya get drunk on the rum and forget about the fire around them.

9:00pm- Abhi is feeling hungry and Pragya remembers the kheer she prepared. The kheer is all burnt and Pragya starts crying. Pragya decides to offer him the food she had prepared. Abhi asks her to feed him with her own hands and she does so.

9:06pm- Abhi thanks her for feeding him and gives her a cauliflower in return. Outside the kitchen, everyone is tensed while Simonica is secretly rejoicing. Poorab says that he’ll have to go inside but Disha stops him. Raj and Poorab go to get fire extinguishers from the storeroom.

9:09pm- Abhi has a craving for a sweet dish but seeing the burnt kheer, he decides against it. Pragya gets sad that the kheer got burnt. Abhi gives her the gift he bought for her but even the saree has burnt in the fire. Pragya asks him why he got a burnt up saree for her but he tells her that it was a masterpiece saree that got burnt.

9:17pm- Abhi tells her about the Ngo aunty and how she asked him to give her love to Pragya. Pragya and Abhi enter into a brawl as to how it was because of Abhi that her saree got burnt. Pragya starts blabbering and to shut her up, Abhi kisses her.

9:24pm- As the fire spreads even more, Abhi, in order to protect Pragya and himself, carries her to a cupboard and shuts themselves. Abhi asks Pragya how much she believes in God, and tells her that his faith has been reaffirmed too.

9:26pm- Abhi tells her that he won’t ask her whether she is his Fuki. Poorab and Disha go into the kitchen with fire extinguishers and try to extinguish the fire.