Kumkum Bhagya 21 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya meets an old woman Pragya meets an old woman in the bank who is adamant on getting her to reconcile with Abhi, who she sees as her husband.

In the previous episode, Abhi and Pragya meet in the bank as they are there for some work. Kiyara tries to put both of them on a conference call so that Pragya can give him the address to come home. However, she isn’t able to do that. King is unwell and stays in to take rest.

9:00pm- An older woman in the bank is facing trouble in her transactions and Pragya offers to help her. She helps her with the transaction and the woman gets relieved. Seeing Pragya from a distance, Abhi is proud that she is such a good human being,

9:04pm- Alia is angry at Poorab and Disha’s apparent closeness. She goes to their room and calls him outside to check the mails. Disha asks her to knock at the door before entering, from now on.

9:06pm- The old woman asks Pragya to address her as dadi and asks her about her married life. Seeing Pragya sad, she asks her what’s wrong and asks about her husband. Hearing Pragya regard King as her husband, Abhi is heartbroken.

9:09pm- Alia keeps Poorab stuck onto his work so that he cannot go back to his room. Disha comes to display her authority over Poorab. Alia and Disha enter into a brawl over Poorab and Alia asks Disha to beware otherwise she’d do something which will render Disha with nothing to fall back on.

9:18pm- Abhi walks upto Pragya and asks her if she fought with her husband. The old woman comes and mistakes Abhi for Pragya’s husband. The old woman does not listen to her as she feels that Pragya is just angry. She asks Pragya to reconcile with him as they are married to each other and have no other way to mend things. Pragya and Abhi start fighting again. The old woman asks Abhi to take care of Pragya as she is his wife.

9:27pm- Disha comes to give Poorab his tea and taunts Alia in the process. Alia asks Poorab to concentrate on his work.

