Kumkum Bhagya 21 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Simonica refuses to surrender Simonica tells Abhi that she has wanted to kill him since he has killed Dushyant. Abhi does not remember who he was and Pragya refreshes his memory. Abhi tries to pacify Simonica by saying that it was an accident but Simonica is not ready to listen.

In the previous episode, Abhi tells everyone that he knows why the party was organised. Everyone figures out Pragya told him the truth. They all wish him. Meanwhile, Poorab and Pragya realise that Simonica is the killer. Pragya follows her to the room where gifts are kept and confronts her. Simonica is not ready to believe that her plan couldn’t get successful again. She threatens to kill Pragya in anger.

9:00pm- Pragya comes downstairs and tells everyone that it is Simonica who’s been trying to cause the harm to Abhi and the Mehra family. She recalls that it was her everytime something was about to happen to Abhi.

9:02pm- Dadi comes forward and slaps Simonica hard. She shouts at her and Simonica tells her that if Abhi can kill her husabnd, she has full right to kill Abhi too.

9:05pm- Abhi is confused as to what she is talking about. Simonica asks Pragya to tell Abhi who Dushyant was. She tells him that Dushyant is the one who tried to shoot Pragya.

9:07pm- Simonica tells Abhi that he will have to die. Abhi defends himself saying that it was an accident. But Simonica is not ready to listen.

9:10pm- Sangram gains his consciousness and tries to save himself from all that is happening. Pragya also tries to pacify Simonica but she is not ready to listen. Sangram hides chilli powder with himself so that he can throw it at the police and get himself some time to run away.

9:13pm- Smoke spreads all through the house and makes everyone uncomfortable. Seeing a moment, Sangram hits Poorab on the head and runs away. Simonica also runs away but Pragya runs behind her. Simonica gets on the terrace and threatens to jump off.

9:19pm- Simonica tells Pragya that first she’ll kill her and Abhi and then kill herself so that she can go to Dushyant. Pragya is trying to persuade her to surrender but she is adamant on killing them. Simonica jumps off but tells Pragya that she’ll definitely come back.

9:27pm- Simonica gets up on her feet and runs away. Abhi, Pragya and Poorab come downstairs and try to follow her. They lose track of her. Simonica runs away from their sight.

