Kumkum Bhagya 21 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi pretends to be Kiyara's Dad Kiyara spots Abhi in the hotel and asks him to return his doll. Abhi asks her to let him have the doll for one more day and she agrees in return for a favour- that he has to pretend to be her father for a day.

In the previous episode, Pragya manages to convince the police inspector to let go off King as he is innocent. Poorab also convinces the inspector to let go off Abhi. Finally Abhi sees Pragya but is heartbroken to hear that she is already married. Tanu asks Poorab to accompany Abhi outside as she is waiting.

9:00pm- Abhi releases his frustration at the doll and reiterates that he hates Pragya. Pragya is also talking to the rockstar doll and pleads Abhi to hug her once and forgive her. Abhi picks up the doll and apologises to Pragya inhis head. They remember each other through their respective dolls.

9:03pm- Pragya wakes up to find a glass of juice on her table and a note by Kiyara beside it. Pragya goes to King’s room to look for Kiyara but she has gone downstairs. She scolds King for letting her go alone and goes behind her.

9:05pm- Abhi comes to the same hotel for his meeting and Poorab notices that he is sad and disturb. Poorab asks him what the matter but Abhi refuses to tell him what it is.

9:08pm- Kiyara wants to take part in skating and calls King from the reception to come and enrol her in the same. He asks her to come to the room instead as Pragya is angry. Kiyara sees Abhi in the hotel and asks him to return her doll.

9:10pm- Abhi asks her for one more day with the doll and Kiyara asks him to act like his father for a day as she wants someone to sign for her activities.

9:13pm- Pragya is looking for Kiyara and she meets chachi on the way. Abhi and Kiyara go to the reception to fill the form. Pragya asks about Kiyara at the reception desk and the receptionist guides her to the the activity zone.

9:20pm- Alia calls Abhi and asks him to com to the conference hall. Just as Abhi leaves, Pragya comes and scolds her but has to attend a call. Kiyara goes up to the room and the receptionist informs her about the same.

9:27pm- Kiyara runs upto Abhi and tells him that her mom would scold her. Abhi asks her to get him to meet his mom once.

