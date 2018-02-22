Kumkum Bhagya 22 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Abhi and Pragya are saved Poorab and Disha manage t save Abhi and Pragya from the fire. When brought out, they are unconscious but they soon regain their consciousness. Everyone takes them to the room and ask them to take rest. Next morning, Poorab tells Abhi that the firemen could gauge the reason the fire broke out in the kitchen.

In the previous episode, Abhi and Pragya are still stuck in the kitchen fire. Since they are drunk, they can’t make sense of their surroundings and do not put in a lot of effort to get out of the fire. The fire truck is taking really long to come and Poorab suggests to try and extinguish the fire using the extinguishers kept at home. Poorab, Disha and Raj go into the kitchen with fire extinguishers to try and extinguish the fire.

9:00pm- Abhi and Pragya have shut themselves in a cupboard and are talking while Poorab, Disha and Raj are in the kitchen, trying to extinguish the fire and calling out to them. The fire spreads and Abhi starts feeling uneasy. They are brought out of he kitchen unconscious. Everyone tries to bring them back to consciousness while Simonca is rejoicing secretly.

9:03pm- The firemen come in and go to extinguish the fire completely. Poorab manages to bring Abhi back to consciousness. Pragya also gains her consciousness. Seeing this, Alia and tanu are unhappy. So is Simonica.

9:05pm- Everyone takes them to their room and are thankful to God that they were saved. Dadi gets very emotional as it is Pragya who always saves their home from any misery. Alia apologises to Poorab for having shouted at him. Indu Dadi disperses all of them from the room and Dadi asks Abhi and Praya ot take rest.

9:08pm- Simonica is distressed as her plan has failed, like everytime. Abhi wakes up mid-sleep and starts wondering about what happened in the kitchen. He looks around and sees Dadi sleeping on a couch nearby. Seeing this moment, he kisses Pragya on the forehead. She wakes up, screaming as her wound hurts. Abhi puts an ointment on the same.

9:11pm- Abhi shushes her as they fear that Dadi will wake up hearing them talk. Abhi tells her that she has won as she has managed to save him. As a prize for the same, he goes in to kiss her and just as he is about to, Dadi kind of wakes up.

9:19pm- Abhi goes out and gets a small cake for Pragya as a small gift for Valentine’s Day. They blow out the candles and feed each other the cake. Seeing this from outside the room, Disha and Poorab are happy and satisfied.

9:26pm- Next morning everyone wonders how the fire broke out in the kitchen. Disha is asked whether she found anyone in the kitchen other than Pragya. Pragya and Abhi come downstairs and Poora tells them that the firemen told him that the fire broke out because the gas pipe was cut.

