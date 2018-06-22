Kumkum Bhagya 22 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Robbers come to the bank Robbers break into the bank. The manager tries to evade them but all in vain. Pragya and Abhi confront each other.

In the previous episode, Pragya meets an old woman at the bank. She sees Abhi as her husband and asks them to stop fighting and patch up. They try to tell her that they are not related anymore but she does not listen. She leaves asking them to never fight again. Disha puts Alia in her place by showing her authority over Poorab.

9:00pm- Pragya remembers how Alia was always against her and leaves. The old woman sends Abhi behind them. However, they’ve left their mobiles there only.

9:03pm- Disha goes to Alia’s room and warns her that if she tries to get close to Poorab, she will always stand in between. She asks her to beware of what she’d do if she sees her getting close to Poorab.

9:04pm- Abhi follows Pragya to the files’ room. Pragya is in tears thinking of how the old woman thought them to be married to each other. Even though Abhi can’t see her, he claims that he still loves her and will always do. Pragya is in tears and Abhi asks her why she is so sad.

9:08pm- A few people go to talk to the manager. He asks them to wait outside. One of them threatens to shoot him if he does not keep quiet.

9:10pm- Abhi confronts Pragya asking whether he did not give her any happiness and whether King gives her all of it. Pragya asks him to leave her as it is of no use now.

9:12pm- The old woman sees someone struggling to get out from the backseat of the car. She tries to help him but the goon comes and catches hold of her.

9:20pm- Kiyara takes care of King as he is down with high fever. She asks him to take rest. She brings in chachi to show her that King is running high fever. She calls the doctor.

9:22pm- The bank manager pretends to have forgotten where he has kept the keys of the locker. The robbers warn him not to act over smart.

9:28pm- Abhi spots a robber and understands that something is fishy.

