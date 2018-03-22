Kumkum Bhagya 22 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Simonica manages to escape Simonica manages to escape despite their attempts to catch her. Poorab calls the police to inform them about the whole episode and asks them to keep a check in the city. Disha asks Pragya to tell Abhi the truth about her identity and she agrees.

In the previous episode, Pragya tells everyone that Simonica is the killer who’s been trying to kill Abhi since so long. Simonica tells them that she is doing this to take revenge from him for his husband’s death. Everyone tries to pacify her telling her that it was just an accident but she is not ready to listen. Hearing that they police are on their way to arrest her, Simonica escapes. Abhi, Poorab and Pragya follow her.

9:00pm- Abhi’s fans see him on the road and surround him. He tells them he needs help and they agree to help him.

9:02pm- Simonica catches hold of Pragya and threatens to harm her with a broken bottle. Abhi’s fans start recording the incident and Simonica tries to hide her face. She thinks of escaping before her photo gets viral.

9:04pm- Simonica manages to run away while Poorab gets his car. Dadi is confident that this time round, her kids while win over the evil. Disha goes somewhere for some work.

9:05pm- Poorab, Abhi and Pragya follow the truck she’s in. They overtake the truck and go at the back, only to see that she’s escaped. Simonica hides from them.

9:07pm- They’ve come back home and Poorab has called the police to inform them of the whole incident. Disha asks Pragya to tell Abhi the truth about identity. She agrees to do so.

9:08pm- Miltali bhabhi comes to call them for cake cutting ceremony.

9:14pm- The truck in which Simonica is in is stopped by the police for checking, as asked by Poorab. Simonica gets off from the truck in order to escape.

9:19pm- Pragya wants to talk to Abhi but he is acting pricey as he says it’s his birthday. Dadi comes in and tells them to be affectionate towards each other. Abhi tells her that there is only one woman he loves, and that is her. Dadi lightens the mood and tells them that it is only through these little differences that they’ll love will strengthen.

9:23pm- Pragya tells him that she wanted to tell something to him. Abhi dismisses it and takes her upstairs to the room.

9:27pm- Tanu is doing yoga in her room and Alia comes and starts shouting on her for being so oblivious. She tells her about Simonica and that she is Dushyant’s wife, whom they’d hired to kill Pragya. Tanu puts the blame on her as she was so oblivious to let all this happen. She asks her to not do anything and relax.

