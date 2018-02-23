Kumkum Bhagya 23 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: The Kitchen Fire Mystery Everyone wonders who was it behind the fire in the kitchen and tries to think of the most probable person. Sangram palns to go to Abhi's house to shoot Poorab but the police comes on the scene as the public reports him.

In the previous episode, Abhi and Pragya are saved by Disha and Poorab who use fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire. They are unconsciousness but soon gain consciousness. Simonica is distressed as her plan could not be executed well. Dadi asks Abhi and Pragya to take rest. The next morning, everyone is confused as to how the kitchen caught fire and who perpetuated it. Abhi and Pragya come downstairs and Poorab tells them that the firemen told him that the cause of the fire was the cutting of the gas pipeline which led to the leakage of gas.

9:00pm- Pragya tells Poorab that she wasn’t letting anyone come in the kitchen and only twice did she leave the kitchen. Poorab suggests that they’ll have to take care of their security. Pragya realises that she was at someone’s target this time and starts thinking who it could’ve been.

9:02pm- Sangram sees visions of Disha. Immediately his men come in and show him the “wanted” posters that have been put up in his name. One of his men asks whether he should book the return ticket and Sangram gets angry at him.

9:04pm- The kitchen is being renovated. Pragya shares her anxieties with Disha while Simonica eavesdrops. They wonder who it must’ve been who had wanted to target Pragya. The firemen tell Disha that this was not an accident but a planned thing.

9:08pm- Sangram and his men come out and try to run away but are beaten by the passerbys. The public spots that it is Sangram and calls the police.

9:10pm- Poorab is stressed to find out who it was who’s behind the fire that broke out in the kitchen. Seeing Pragya come to the room, Abhi and Poorab change the topic. Pragya notices this and asks what was it that they were talking about but Abhi does not tell her.

9:18pm- Sangram threatens everyone to leave him but the police have arrived. Sangram runs away but the police runs after him. To save himself, Sangram catches hold of a young girl, threatening to shoot her. The police catches hold of one of his men and feel that he’ll get them through to Sangram.

9:21pm- Abhi wonders why Pragya has gone silent and she remembers that she did not show her the earrings she found in the storeroom.

9:25pm- Abhi and Pragya enter into a brawl. But Abhi pulls her closer.

9:27pm- Sangram and his men find out a way to reach Abhi’s house and do them wrong.

9:28pm- Pragya resists Abhi’s pull and tells him that she has some work. She sees somebody’s eflection trying to peep through the door. When she goes out to see, she sees Tanu standing nearby.

