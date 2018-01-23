kumkum Bhagya 23 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Disha goes to meet Abhi in police station: Abhi pretends to get arrested, by coaxing the constable to do the same. Disha comes to meet Abhi at the police station, where Abhi feels that she actually loves him. Disha wants to go to the victims house and assures Abhi that she'll bail him out.

The episode begins with the scene set in police station where Abhi and his friend try to coax Viru, the constable, to arrest Abhi, by reminiscing about their days in college. They ask for his favours by talking about their friendship and blackmailing him. Even though both the friends question what they are trying to do, they ultimately plan to stick onto it. Disha comes to the polce station, and says that she’ll contact Raunak, the lawyer but Disha’s brother discourages her to do so. on the other hand, Abhi himself gets himself arrested and creates noises as if he is in a lot of pain to engage Disha’s attention. The other inmates are impressed by Abhi’s voice and ask him why he has been arrested. disha goes to talk to the constable to talk about Abhi’s arrest. she tells him that Abhi is not guilty and hasn’t done any wrong. Viru says that he has been booked under hit and run, and drunk driving case. Disha takes his side and calls her his wife. she insists on letting her meet him. She tells him that since he hasn’t been through any investigation, he cannot be arrested. The contstable allows her to go and meet him. When she goes to meet him, he pretends to be in a lot of pain, and complains how he has been falsely accused and arrested. Disha tells him that she would’ve definitely come to meet him and Abhi continues his pretence. Disha assures him that she’ll stand beside him, come what may.

Abhi is worries what Dadi will think and she will get to know. Disha asks him for a night to make things correct and assures him that she’ll get him bailed by the next morning. Abhi tells him not to go but Disha says that she’ll have to, in order to get him bailed. Abhi is happy that Disha is worried about him.

Disha shouts at the constable and threatens him not to even touch Abhi. she plans to go to the person who lodged a complaint. After she leaves, Abhi comes out of the locker, dancing and happy that his plan got successful. Abhi also goes out to meet the victim of the accident. Meanwhile, Disha stops by a temple to pray for Abhi’s well being, as Abhi had thought.