Kumkum Bhagya 23 march 2018 Full Episode Written updates: Sangram's real identity is revealed Disha realises that the cook they've appointed is Sangram and gets everyone to gather around. Pragya also comes downstairs to see what is happening.

In the previous episode, Simonica manages to escape every time either of Abhi, Pragya or Poorab are close enough to catch her. Poorab calls the police and requests them to place security check all throughout the city. When the police stop the truck she’s in, Simonica gets out of the truck and runs away. Pragya has decided to tell Abhi the truth about her identity.

9:00pm- Simonica calls Sangram and asks him about Abhi’s whereabouts. When Sangram tells her that he is celebrating, Simonica gets angry.

9:01pm- Abhi takes Pragya onto their terrace. He sits on the edge and starts talking to her, revealing his emotional side to her. Pragya tells him that it is the influence of the open sky and the stars that have made him realise that love cannot be measured.

9:05pm- Simonica asks Sangram to keep an eye on them so that they are not able to catch her. She asks him to stay there until her revenge is complete. Disha overhears him talking and realises that he is Sangram, in the guise of the cook they’d appointed.

9:08pm- She confronts him for having done this. Disha tells him that she’ll tell the truth to everyone. Sangram tries to stop her, while she resists his hold.

9:10pm- Pragya tells Abhi that he is her rockstar and that she wants to tell him something. Abhi dismisses it as he does not want her to reveal the truth to him. He changes the topic. With this, they enter into a verbal brawl.

9:19pm- Sangram holds Disha tightly and tries to take her along with him. Disha shouts and everyone gathers around them, trying to save her. Sangram threatens to cause hqarm to them if they come forward.

9:21pm- Abhi and Pragya are lying on the terrace, eyes interlocked in each others’, having their moment. Their trance is broken immediately by the noise created downstairs. Pragya insists on going downstairs and seeing.

9:28pm- Everyone starts hitting Sangram with balls in retaliation to what he did with Disha. Pragya comes downstairs and gets shocked seeing Sangram. Disha tells her the truth.

