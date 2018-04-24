Kumkum Bhagya 24 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi's Marriage Anniversary Abhi goes for work even on the morning of his marriage anniversary. Pragya's lookalike goes to wake her daughter up but she wants her Dad to be around. She calls him but he hangs up saying that he is busy. The party begins at Abhi's house.

In the previous episode, Simonica shoots Dadi and she is declared. Abhi blames Pragya for Dadi’s death and in a fit of rage, he breaks all relations with her. The show takes a leap and Abhi is supposed to be celebrating his wedding anniversary but has forgotten until he is reminded about it by Poorab’s child. Pragya’s lookalike is preparing for a special celebration at her place.

9:00pm- Pragya’s lookalike finalises decoration for the party at her home.

9:02pm- All the girls are mesmerised by Abhi’s looks in the place where he goes to innaugrate the building. Poorab helps him complete his speech as he is clueless.

9:06pm- Abhi asks Poorab to make sure that the payment comes on time but he asks him whether all this money will fetch him inner peace and happiness to which he responds saying that all these are just excuses people make to make themselves feel better about their failures.

9:08pm- Pragya’s lookalike goes to wake up her daughter- Kiyara. She plays hide and seek with her. Kiyara will only drink milk once her dad is there. However, he hangs up saying that he is busy.

9:11pm- Mitali bhabhi is trying out jewellery for the party and her mother-in-law takes away the necklace she’d decided on wearing.

9:13pm- Dasi, Mitali and her mother-in-law discuss where the “bride” is. Abhi and Poorab meet Dasi and she scolds them for going to the office.

9:20pm- Abhi’s nephew comes for the party after completing his homework instead of taking rest. Disha scolds him but he manages to convince her to let him stay for the party.

9:23pm- Abhi’s wife comes downstairs and he takes a look at her and is sure that it is his wife- Tanu behind the veil.

9:28pm- Tanu and Abhi wish each other a happy anniversary and proceed to cut the cake as Alia comes and congratulates them.

9:29pm- Pragya’s lookalike and her daughter come to London to meet her husband and celebrate his birthday together.

