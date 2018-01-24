Kumkum Bhagya 24 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya gets to know the truth. Pragya goes to the victim's house to request him to take back his complaint but realises that all this is a sham created by Abhi to make her give into her feelings. Pragya plays aling and ultimately makes it clear that she knows all this is a plan. She confronts Abhi about his plan.

The episode begins with Abhi calling Disha to inform her that Pragya is going to come to see the victim soon. Pragya hears Disha’s voice through the door and starts thinking that they are planning against her. soon, Abhi reaches the spot and Disha sees him come, whereas Abhi doesn’t know that Pragya has seen him already. Pragya enters the house which is being spied by Abhi and Disha. Pragya knows this full well. Pragya tries to tell the victim that Abhi is a good man and would never drink and drive or break any laws. She plays along and gets overdramatic in trying to prove that Abhi is innocent. She requests him to take back his complaint. Abhi, Disha and Poorab are happy that Pragya has fallen into their trap. Pragya offers the victim money in return for taking back the complaint. Abhi is slightly startled because he feels that Pragya will never offer someone money to hide the truth.

Pragya says that she’ll take commission in exchange for giving money to the victim. she states that she is not Abhi’s wife but is Munni, who’d come to the city to take money out of Abhi. Abhi, Disha and Poorab are shocked. Pragya makes it clear that she has realised that all this is a pretence and she knows all this was put up. Abhi is disappointed that now Pragya knows the truth. And now Viru, the constable, enters the scene. He plays the role of the perfect constable and tells Pragya that she cannot bribe the poor, not knowing that she already knows the truth.

Pragya asks the three of them to come forward as she now knows the truth. Pragya goes to take them from the other room. Pragya confronts Abhi about his plan. Abhi asks her whether she is Pragya or Munni, and she answers “Pragya.”