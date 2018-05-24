Kumkum Bhagya 24 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi and King are asked to come together Tanu sees Pragya in the hotel and wants to know the reason she has come back. Abhi and King are called for another meeting and are told that this album would increase their popularity manifold.

In the previous episode, Abhi and King enter into a brawl and make it clear to each other that they do not work with the other one. Pragya and Tanu go to the same washroom to clean up their clothes after coffee is spilled over their clothes.

9:00pm- Tanu sees Pragya in the washroom and wishes to follow her. She asks around but does not get any lead.

9:05pm- Sunny does not want to go to school and Disha complains about it to Abhi and he asks the reason. Sunny tells him that he does not want to go because of the new girl. Abhi asks him to irritate the girl in return for her actions. Sunny agrees to go to the school. Disha is surprised to see the change in Sunny’s reaction. Sunny is happy thinking of ways to irritate Kiyara.

9:09pm- Tanu is tensed as to Pragya might come back. She thinks of probable ways as to why Pragya was in the same hotel as her. She thinks of doing something to understand why Pragya was there.

9:11pm- Sunny is gathering props to use for irritating Kiyara. Sunny is confident that he’d take revenge from Kiyara.

9:12pm- Tanu crosses Dasi’s room while going to the hotel to ask for Pragya. Dasi asks Tanu to get out of the house as Pragya would throw her out when she comes. Tanu wonders why Pragya has come to the city if not to come back to the Mehra house.

9:14pm- Abhi is called for another meeting by the organisers.

9:19pm- Abhi goes to the conference room only to see King sitting there. They express their mutual disdain upon seeing each other. The organiser reaffirms that he is trying to make an album with the best singers in the world and they must consider his proposal.

9:23pm- The organiser says that if they decide to work together, their popularity with increase and the album will get worldwide recognition. Abhi and King disagree to the proposal.

9:27pm- Abhi and King are adamant at their stand but the organisers gives him figures of their popularity. The organisers tries to persuade them to agree for the album.

