Kumkum Bhagya 25 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi and Pragya still remember each other Even though Pragya and Abhi have moved ahead in their lives, they haven't been able to forget each other completely and still reminisce the moments they've spent together.

In the previous episode, Abhi is celebrating his wedding anniversary with Tanu. On the other side, Pragya’s lookalike and her daughter are in London, wishing to celebrate her husband’s birthday together as a family.

9:00pm- Everyone is hooting for the famous rapper that he is and girls are drooling over how mesmerising he is. “The King” is challenged by one of the men at the club to do vodka shots. The challenger passes out after a few and he wins the challenge.

9:03pm- Pragya’s lookalike and her daughter spot her Dad and Kiyara calls out to him to gain his attention. He walks upto her. He asks Pragya for a dance before they leave for home.

9:06pm- Tanu asks Abhi for a dance with her and Alia asks him not to shy away as she is his own wife and not a stranger. Abhi and Tanu dance at their party whereas Pragya and her husband dance at the club they are in. Tanu steps on his foot and he instantly remembers Pragya. While both of them are dancing with their respective partners, they cannot take their minds off the times they spent with each other.

9:10pm- Pragya and Kiyara leave the party as it is getting late. On the other side, Abhi wonders why he cannot get over Pragya. Abhi reiterates that he hates Pragya’s name and the idea of existence. Pragya is also scared of the fact that she might want to go back to Abhi.

9:13pm- One of King’s fans comes and flirts with him and he flirts back with her. Soon after, he enters into a fight with her boyfriend.

9:19pm- While Pragya is on her way back to the hotel, she gets a call saying that her husband is going to get arrested. She rushes back to the club and requests the police to let him go.

9:26pm- Tanu gifts Abhi a watch for heir anniversary. Abhi gifts her a diamond set and Tanu is elated. SHe mentions that she could’ve made him happy earlier had Pragya not come into his life. Abhi asks him not to mention Pragya ever again and labels her as his life’s biggest mistake.

