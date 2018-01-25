Kumkum Bhagya 25 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Dadi decides to make Pragya the legal nominee Dadi gets to know about her deteriorating health and decides to make Pragya the legal nominee. Alia and Tanu get to know this and are tensed that their plan won't get successful. Munni decides to call Pragya and tell her about their plan. Just in time, Tanu decides to go to the Mehra house to get Pragya's clothes so that Munni can pass off as Pragya.

The episode begins with Pragya trying ti make a fool out of Abhi by saying that she might be Pragya or might quite not be so. The doctor goes through Dadi’s reports and looks tensed. Dadi insists the doctor to tell her what the matter is as an answer to which the doctor says that the reports are not fine. Dadi asks the doctor not to tell anybody else in the family. The doctor agrees after a slight reluctance, and leaves. Dadi expresses her desire to make a legal will and Pragya enters the scene. Pragya leaves looking for Abhi. Dadi wants to put Pragya as her legal nominee of the will as she is sure that she is not Munni. She is overheard.

Alia goes to meet Munni. Munni asks for some time to figure out how to imbibe Pragya’s role completely. Alia is told that Dadi is palnning to make her will and put Pragya’s name as the nominee. Munni decides to tell Pragya the truth.

Pragya goes to meet Abhi but seeing that he is not in a good mood, decides against telling him about Dadi’s health. Abhi thinking that Pragya will taunt him about his defeat decides to leave the room as soon as possible. Pragya misconstrues this thinking that he is mad at her. Pragya offers to fix the broken button on his shirt and Abhi complies. Abhi is in a hurry and forgets his wallet at home.

Alia is agitated that Tanu came and said everything in front of Munni. Tanu tells Alia that Dadi has decided to call Mr. Bhandari, the family lawyer. They begin to realise that dadi is sure that Pragya is the real Pragya. Alia is adamant on putting across Munni as the real Pragya. Tanu goes to Mehra house to get Pragya’s clothes so that Munni can easily pass off as Pragya.